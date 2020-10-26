#ENDSARS: We need N5bn to fix vandalised centre – Cross River Govt

October 26, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




#ENDSARS: We need N5bn to fix vandalised centre – Cross River Govt: Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River says the state will require N5 billion to repair the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) vandalised by hoodlums.

Ayade made this known on Monday, while reaffirming the curfew imposed on Calabar and its environs.

The hoodlums had on Friday and Saturday took advantage of the #ENDSARS protests and looted items in the centre after they vandalised it.

“It will take the state government N5 billion to bring back the Calabar International Conference Centre, the beauty of Cross River State.

Read also: Cross River state to recruit 1,000 health workers

“This is not the Cross River that I was born into; it is unlike us,’’ the governor said.

Ayade said that the action would have negative impact on the progress of the state’s industrialisation efforts aimed at jobs creation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police and other security agencies deployed to the town had started raiding the suspected criminal hideouts with a view to recover the looted items. (NAN)




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 956 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*