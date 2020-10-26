Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power Tax volunteers 2020 Guide | www.npower.gov.ng/n-tax.html – Are you ready to know about N-Power Tax volunteers? You’ll see the guide on how to become an N-tax volunteer corp at www.npower.gov.ng/n-tax.html.

What is N-power Tax?

N-power Tax is meant to encourage non-compliant and partially compliant taxpayers to come clean and declare and pay their appropriate tax due to the Federal government.

The N-Power community tax liaison officers will have the following key responsibilities which will include answering online inquiries, customer management, creating awareness of tax compliance.

What’s Npower Tax selection preference?

→ Unemployed graduates or non graduates

→ Currently Unemployed and looking for latest Jobs

→ Must be a graduate (Bachelors or Higher National Diploma)

→ Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

→ Aged 18-35

→ Selection Preference Disciplines: Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Economics, Law, Finance, Psychology and other allied disciplines in the social sciences.

Knowledge and experience:

EssentialYou must have Good knowledge of Microsoft office tools

Good written and spoken English

Good phone etiquette

Excellent Analytical and Diagnostic aptitude

Desirable: knowledge of tax laws and administration in Nigeria

Recruitment opportunities for all Npower Tax volunteers

Ultimately, N-Power Tax volunteers can aspire to a life-long career in finance or allied fields. Possible destinations include:

Tax Assessor/ Collector.

Financial Analyst

Tax Auditor

Legal and Compliance Manager

Accountant

