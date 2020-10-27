Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

ATM non-dispense leaves Bank customers stranded in Ibadan – Some bank customers along the Challenge-Ring Road axis of Ibadan were yesterday stranded, as most Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) did not dispense cash.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that there were unusual long queues at Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, UBA, First Bank and some others within the area.

Most of the ATMs were said to be emptied of cash, as most banks didn’t load their machines as expected due to the civil unrest in the town.

The situation was compounded with few banks, believed to have cash, but unable to dispense due to bad network.

A bank’s security operative, who did not want his name published because he was not authorised to speak to the press, confirmed that his bank, like others, did not load the machines with enough cash due to the EndSARS protest, hijacked by hoodlums.

According to the source, the bank took the destructive attitude of the hoodlums into consideration.

“They are looting warehouses, shops, even burning fuel stations and people’s houses across the country.

“With nobody sure if the banks would be their next target, the banks dimmed it fit to reduce money meant for their ATMs, so that they would not be consumed in case there was an attack on them,” said the source.

Speaking to NAN, a parent, Mr Taiwo Olusola, lamented that he had been trying to withdraw for a number of days now, but he could not.

“I have walked all over the banks at Challenge and even down to Ring Road since the weekend just to withdraw cash.

“Even the one I later saw dispensing, could not pay more than N10,000 at once.

“This may not be unconnected with the news of hoodlums currently looting facilities and property everywhere.

“I learnt similar cases are also being experienced in some places in Lagos.

“We pray it subsides very soon, because it will lead to another serious hunger problem for people if it continues,” he said. (NAN)