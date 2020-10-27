Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos Assembly: It’s time to have state police – Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday renewed its clamour for the establishment of a state policing system in the aftermath of the carnage visited on the state last week.

The members, during a special sitting to review the violence that resulted in the attack on government infrastructure, the palace of the Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu and private establishments, resolved to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to give a nod to this demand.

The lawmakers set up an ad-hoc committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, to relate with the victims of the attacks as they promised to work with the executive arm in rebuilding the state.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa urged the government to empower and strengthen the Neighbourhood Safety Corps with the paraphernalia of security outfits.

“I think if there is any time for our agitation for state police to be given utmost attention, it is now,” he said.

Obasa lamented how the protest, which started peacefully, later took a life of its own even when the House and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were working on the demands raised by the aggrieved youth.

“It is regrettable, however, to learn that the peaceful protest was not only hijacked by unpatriotic elements who don’t mean well for the populace, but also brutally ended with the use of force that took place at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20,” he said.

The Speaker mentioned some of the areas visited by him and a team of lawmakers, saying: “The level of ruins in these places mentioned is beyond imagination.

“Let me use this medium to remind us that Lagos State, being a mini-Nigeria, has always maintained a very respected place in the country as well as in Africa. Lagos is a state that harbours everyone notwithstanding their nativity, political or religious affiliation.

“May I let us know that it will not do us any good to continue in this act of careless destruction and bringing hardship on everyone around us. In fact, looting government and private properties will lead to more hardships for us.”

He appealed to the residents to support the move for a better Lagos and urged the government to fish out those involved in the arson and looting of businesses.

Obasa pleaded with residents to limit the influence of social media on their lives and activities, as he asked them to verify every information that comes to them in the light of fake news.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost loved ones during the period, sympathised with the judiciary and law enforcement officers and expressed pain at the way the palace of Oba Akiolu was vandalised.

“I will like to bring it to our notice that a committee has been set up that will review cases of those who lost their belongings and goods to support them by the government. I assure you all that this Assembly will join with the Executive in working out compensation modality for all victims,” he said.