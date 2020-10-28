Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Application opens for US Women Entrepreneurs Academy – The United States Consulate General in Lagos has announced a call for applications for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

Acting Public Affairs Officer for the Consulate, Jennifer Foltz, said: “For the second annual AWE, we will select 120 female entrepreneurs from across southern Nigeria to receive virtual and in-person training and mentoring.

“To support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, we will select 20 female returnees to take part in the programme.

“During the intensive programme scheduled to run from November 2020 to March 2021, successful applicants will receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create and run successful and sustainable businesses.”

Foltz explained that the goal of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs was to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs.

According to her, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the US Consulate General aims to work with the AWE participants to develop their businesses.

“One of the U.S. government’s goals is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level.

“For this year’s program, we encourage motivated and self-driven female entrepreneurs to apply,” Foltz said.

Leading local business leaders will help facilitate the workshops, even as participants would receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

Female entrepreneurs interested in participating in the AWE programme have until November 8, 2020, to apply, at no cost, by filling the application form via shorturl.at/bqGT6.