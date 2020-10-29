Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NYC condemns looting of P-YES equipment – The President of Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, has condemned the looting of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Programme (P- YES’) equipment at Trademore estate area, Lugbe-Airport road, Abuja.

Akinlosotu in a statement he issued in Abuja, Thursday, expressed disappointment with the development, and described it as a wicked and disgraceful act.

He said the development was capable of breaching the trust between the Nigerian leaders and the youth.

Read also:

Akinlosotu said suspected hoodlums on October 27, 2020 ransacked the warehouse where the equipment meant for the youth empowerment across the 36 states and the FCT were kept, carted them away and later set the building ablaze.

The NYC president, however, urged all Nigerians to stand against destructive acts, charging them to fight the hoodlums and looters when seen executing illegal acts that might be disastrous to the well-being of the nation and its citizens.

He said: “It is worthy to note that the #EndSARS protest has come and gone. A protest is a peaceful demonstration within the circumference of the streets with placards and sundry inscriptions on them, outside this, any other thing or act is illegal and when caught, you have to face the law squarely.”