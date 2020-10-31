P-YES Login 2020/2021 – Login to the Official Portal

P-YES Login 2020/2021 (https://p-yes/gov.ng/application)– Login to the Official Portal – Here is the login portal guide for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES). If you have done the one-time registration, you need to login to your account to keep updated – visit https://p-yes/gov.ng/application to login now!
If you’re yet to register, follow the registration link here to apply using your email and phone number only. You will also provide other supporting documents to show you meet all the specified requirements.
About the Application Portal Login – https://p-yes/gov.ng/application
Applications for the P-YES programme are to be made online through the official recruitment portal that will be specified here.
Interested applicants will have to login to applicant.p-yes.gov.ng/signup and provide their email and phone number.
They will receive an authorization code to continue with the registration. It’s not compulsory to input your email but it’s advised to avoid an issue in getting your verification Pin.
Important Notice!
This is to inform all the applicants that P-YES Application is free, there is no registration fee attached to it.
Also, the selection will be free and fair to all. Do not listen to anyone that will ask you to bring money or other material things so as to help you in the selection process.
Be sure to make a good application, and then await the selection list.
How to Login and Apply for Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme
Ready to apply, it’s easy to apply for the empowerment programme. By submitting your email and phone number, you will be one step ahead of the application process.
To start the application, visit applicant.p-yes.gov.ng/signup
Do not make multiple applications to avoid disqualification. Be sure to also go through the requirements and application procedures.
Other Important Links to Follow!
Download P-YES Guarantors Form
P-YES Recruitment Form & Portal
Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Registration Portal
i need to apply
:
i need to apply
: