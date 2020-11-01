NSCDC Recruitment: See Shortlisted Candidates for Screening

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019/2020 Download in PDF | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Did you complete your application for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment? – View full list here!

Are you looking for the list of candidates shortlisted for screening exercise? If yes, then this is the right page to stay updated with NSCDC latest news on shortlisted candidates.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conducted a screening exercise for all candidates that applied for the Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise 2019.

How to Check NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment.

All applicants of the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 are to note that only candidates who are qualified for the various positions they applied for in the ongoing nationwide recruitment will be shortlisted for the screening exercise, which is the next phase of the recruitment.

An Update on the Recruitment Portal Reads:

Dear applicant,

We have closed applications for NSCDC Recruitment 2019. if you have successfully submitted your application, you will be contacted when shortlisting is concluded.

Kind regards.

The following states will be shortlisted for nscdc screening exercise, kindly click on the your respective state to view list of candidates who are successful for screening and the screening date/venue.

Candidates who submitted false credentials will be disqualified and will not be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.

Download List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment 2019.

Before the screening exercise of the NSCDC takes place, the board will release names of qualified / shortlisted candidates on (> www.cdfipb.careers/shortlisted <) who will participate in the screening exercise exam. Click your state above to also download list. Candidates are to Prepare themselves for the screening exam with past questions.

For the list of shortlisted candidates, it has not been released yet but this website got you covered as you will be the first to know when the shortlisted candidates’ names is out.

So stay connected to this page, subscribe to post notification, drop a comment below if you want to be informed on time so you don’t miss out on any latest update from NSCDC Recruitment.