NYSC November 2020 latest news updates

NYSC Orientation camps set to reopen on November 10, 2020 – The Federal Government has disclosed that NYSC orientation camps will reopen on November 10, 2020.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare via his verified Twitter handle has announced the reopening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation camps across the country, subject to strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols

In the verified tweet, Mr. Dare said, “The resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

NCDC okays Osun NYSC camp for reopening – The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday declared the NYSC orientation camp in Osun State safe for reopening ahead of the November 10 set by the scheme.

A statement by the State Coordinator ofNational Youth Services Corps, Mr Ayodele Adegoke said officials of NCDC led by Dr Adeagbo Omolola inspected the orientation camp situated at Ede to ensure that the scheme adheres to all COVID-19 protocols.

The statement reads, “The NCDC led by the State Epidemiologist,Dr Adeagbo Omolola and State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Mr Rasaq Fafioye were taken round the facilities on our camp and they expressed satisfaction of all we have put in place.

“They were shown numerous hand washing points outside and within the camp, the sample collection booth, the automated and mechanised handwashing machines fabricated by corps members for use, the bed-spacing in the hostels and clinic,the isolation centre,kitchen and dining, thermometers, camp surroundings, among others.

“They commended our efforts in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol after they had carried out a thorough inspection of our facilities. They said with what is in place, the camp is ready to host corps members on November 10, 2020.

“Our Director-General, Brig. Gen Shuiabu Ibrahim mandated all states to ensure strict compliance with the NCDC protocols and further instructed that the sample collection booth be made available in every camp for the safety of our corps members”.

Looters of NYSC camp will be apprehended, prosecuted, says police chief – The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured that hoodlums who carted away items meant for corps members would be tracked and made to face the law.

Adamu said this on Friday after inspecting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums attacked the camp on Tuesday and carted away food items and other materials.

“It is very unfortunate that the place was heavily looted as we went round to see the destruction made by the hoodlums,” he said.

He expressed worry over the situation, adding that the camp meant for the training of youths to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country had turned out to be the focus of looters.

Adamu said it was a good thing that corps members were not in camp during the incident.

“It would have been a disaster had they been around,” he said.

According to him, some of the items have been recovered, while some of the hoodlums have been arrested.

Corps members’ll get June, July stipend – NYSC – Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied report alleging that corps members’ stipend for both June and July would be paid together, saying all qualified corps members will be paid allowance for the month of June, while in addition, those passing out from service in July will receive July stipend as well as transport allowance.

The scheme in a statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Monday in Abuja said the the release did not emanate from the NYSC, adding that it is the handiwork of mischief makers, bent on deceiving corps members and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Management hereby states that the release did not emanate from the NYSC. It is the handiwork of mischief makers, bent on deceiving corps members and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all qualified corps members shall be paid allowance for the month of June, while in addition, those passing out from service in July shall receive July stipend, as well as transport allowance,” she said

Adeyemi appeals to purveyors of fake news to refrain from the ungodly act.

She, therefore, enjoined all corps members to always stay in touch with the scheme’s official sources (social/mainstream media) for authentic information.

COVID-19: Osinbajo’s committee hints on suspending NYSC camp for two years – The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp for two years.

The recommendation was made by the committee due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee, however, recommended that deployment of primary assignment will still go on despite suspension.

The report reads: “The immediate focus in the Education sector is to address the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and ensure social distancing measures at all levels of education.

“Practical steps will be taken to minimize disruption to learning and appropriate utilization of technology.

The committee also recommended the implementation of virtual convocation ceremonies with issuance of certificates (with postponed ceremonies) in a bid to continue the progression of education.

“In a similar context, consideration will be given to suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Exercises for at least 24 months while allowing deployment to places of primary assignment.

“This will ensure that there is no backlog in the National Service placement in the country,” the letter added.

Recall that the NYSC submitted a proposal for approval which includes guidelines, to reopen camps across the control.

The 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course was suspended after a week, as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

How to print NYSC call-up Letter for 2020 batch A [portal.nysc.org.ng] – Printing of NYSC call-up letter is the final step to completing your registration. It will contain several information regarding your State of deployment, orientation camp location, and date of resumption.

This guide will show you how to print NYSC call-up letter in easy-to-follow steps.

Before you’ll be able to go on with this guide, there are prerequisites. You must have completed all forms of online registrations in the official website of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

If you have done all that…

Here are the steps to printing NYSC call-up letter…Read more here!

Mobilise Us for NYSC, NOUN Students Tell FG – Students of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have appealed to the federal government and other appropriate authorities to mobilise them for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme and also admit their Law graduates to the Nigerian Law Schools.

Addressing a press conference at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, the President of the Student Union of NOUN, Osogbo campus, Basiru Omotayo, asked the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to direct the managements of NYSC and Nigerian Law Schools to comply with the NOUN Act.

Omotayo said the federal government was yet to implement NOUN Act which was signed into law on December 4, 2018. He said the Act allows graduates of the distance learning centre to participate in the NYSC scheme and also gain admission into Law schools.

The students, who displayed various placards during the conference, threatened to embark on mass protest across the country should their demands be ignored.

They, however, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government and other concerned authorities to meet their demands.

Omotayo said it was an act of injustice that graduates of NOUN could not have the same rights, benefits and privileges as their mates in conventional federal-owned universities.

According to him, “Statistically, we (NOUN students) are the ones paying the highest amount of money in a federal university compared to other federal universities in the country, so why everything about NOUN is always delayed unlike our mates from other universities?

“It is no more news that the bill that allows National Open University graduates to participate in NYSC scheme and admitted in Law school has been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari since December 4, 2018, still nothing has been done so far to implement it.

“The NOUN is a federal open and distance learning institution accredited by NUC, and it is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region. It is Nigeria’s largest tertiary institution in terms of student population.

“We pay heavily to afford the National Open University terms and conditions as directed by NUC but we are denied of certain things enjoyed by graduates of other tertiary institutions.

“I have seen a Nigerian graduate from National Open University in Benin Republic serving in Nigeria, even with international treatment. I have also seen a graduate of NOUN who was denied of an employment due to lack of NYSC discharge certificates; it is not fair at all. This must stop. How can we spend heavily to get our degrees and companies within the same country would not recognise our certificates?

“We therefore plead to the federal government to meet our demands in order to prevent spontaneous agitations across the country. NOUN has about 515,000 students, and Nigeria would not find it funny should we storm the streets in protest. We want NOUN 2020 graduates to be mobilised together with the 2020 Batch A of other universities.

“Failure to comply with this and other demands, we shall all match as the largest university in Nigeria in all the 36 states and make it known to the world that we have been treated as second class citizens by our government and all the activities of the government will be disrupted through social media and peaceful protest.”

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC – The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Lagos, has donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State.

While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr Bode Akinwande, who represented the foundation’s founder, Mrs Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said the gesture was in appreciation of the NYSC for its unwavering support to the foundation over the years.

“We are here today to thank the management of the NYSC for partnering with us in our drive to support and raise underprivileged widows and their children in the society.

“You have been there for us over the years with the release and participation of your staff and youth corps members during our annual charity walk tagged, ‘Walk4Hope’ and we would like more collaborations in the future in other areas as well,” Mr. Bode Akinwande said.

In his reaction, the Lagos State coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, thanked members of the CBA Foundation for the gesture and promised to keep supporting the NGO.

According to him: “We are grateful for the support and I want to commend your NGO for all the good works you have been doing in the society. May the Almighty God continue to guide and strengthen you to do more.”

Established in 2015, the CBA Foundation, under its 5-point agenda, has reached out to thousands of underprivileged widows and children through skills acquisition training, health intervention, business start-ups and provision of clothing, nutrition and tuition fees for the children.

In breakdown, 5,600 widows have been empowered through its women empowerment and capacity building initiative; over 3,500 underprivileged widows have received health intervention; over 3,500 have also received food items. The foundation has also reinstated 45 children in school, empowered 120 widows financially to start a business of their own and also provided palliatives to 250 widows during the COVID-19 pandemic lock-down