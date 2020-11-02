Check WAEC Result for May/June 2020 – www waecdirect.org

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) has released results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination(SSCE).

WAEC had promised the results would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The release of the results was postponed due to the violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protests.

It was gathered the violence affected WAEC operations and offices nationwide.

Simply follow the guideline shared below, and you can check your results.

According to the statistics released by WAEC board, 50% of candidates obtained minimum of credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

How to Check WAEC 2020 Result Online

The result checker pin and serial number which is required and needed by candidates to check results online are contained on candidate’s smart identity card, which is used during the examination.

Go to WAEC 2020 result checking portal at https://www.waecdirect.org.

• When it loads up, proceed and type in your WAEC Examination Number in the required column.

• Select your Examination Year (which is 2020).

• Select your Examination Type i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT.

• Enter the Card Serial Number.

• Enter the Card PIN.

Lastly, you click on the “Submit” button to get your 2020 WASSCE Result.

WAEC Result Problem?

Do you have any problem problem in checking your result? Then don’t worry, because the WAEC management has made it easier for you to contact them.

To solve your issues, you are required to send the following details to [email protected] for verification and assistance.

These are the Details as shown below:

Error message displayed

• Your examination number

• Type of Exam

• Year of Exam.

