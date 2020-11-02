Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Simple steps to successfully check WAEC May/June results now – This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the 2019 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) that they can now check their results online – Check result here!

According to the statistics released by WAEC, 50%, obtained minimum of credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

How to Check WAEC Result Online

You don’t need to buy any scratch card to check your 2019 WAEC result. The result checker pin and serial number needed by candidates to check results online are contained on candidate’s smart identity card used during the conduct of the examination.

Go to WAEC 2018 result checking portal at https://www.waecdirect.org. Enter your WAEC Examination Number in the required column. Select your Examination Year i.e. 2019. Select your Examination Type i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT. Enter the Card Serial Number. Enter the Card PIN. Finally, click “Submit” button to get your 2019 WAEC Result.

I have a problem in checking my result Please help?

Kindly send the following details to [email protected] for verification and assistance