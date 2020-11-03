Step by Step guide on how to successfully register P-Yes 2020 scheme

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Step by Step guide on how to successfully register P-Yes 2020 program at www.p-yes.gov.ng – P-Yes Registration 2020: Today, we want to let you know that the P-Yes Registration portal 2020 (p-yes.gov.ng) has been opened and you can apply before the closing date – Begin your registration now visit p-yes website – http://p-yes.gov.ng/ now to benefit from this laudable scheme by registering now – Apply here!

Unemployment in the country of Nigeria is a big problem that is difficult to eliminate from human life, but the problem of unemployment is not left to anything. The high unemployment rate is caused by several factors, including the size of the workforce that is not balanced with employment opportunities and the level of education and skills possessed by the Nigerian people is very low.

It is believed that the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme will fight with unemployment and will also reduce it. According to this at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities will help to reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria. If you are unemployment read this program carefully apply fill P-Yes Registration 2019 through www.p-yes.gov.ng portal.

What is P-Yes Programme?

The official name of this P-Yes Programme is Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme. This program is a major initiative to give direct and practical empowerment to the growing young population of Nigeria.

The most important goal of this P-Yes registration 2019 programme is to reduce unemployment in the country and give at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities to youth of Nigeria. Empowerment involves the progressive growth of the ability of employees. This programme will help youth togain new skills, access information, access services, build trust and create new opportunities to participate in the lives of society at large. P-Yes empowerment program will help them to become more independent and have the opportunity to improve their own socio-economic conditions. Visit P-Yes Registration Portal 2019 www.p-yes.gov.ng portal to know about programme, goals, framework, interventions, application, training, empowerment and other information.

P-Yes Program Interventions

Agriculture

Fashion & Beauty

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Technology Acquisition

P-Yes Registration Portal 2019 Updates

Recently in December we received information from reliable sources that the federal government is about to start the registration for the P-Yes Programme. The P-Yes registration portal is expected to open in the first week of January 2019. However, there is no official news about this Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme. We will notify you immediately whenever information and P-Yes registration application form will be published on the portal.

Breaking News: Finally, P-Yes Portal updated with Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme for unemployment youth. Candidate interested to get training through this programme can apply online before the closing date.

P-YES Operation Framework

Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)

Seed Incubation Programme

Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Categories you can apply for

Agriculture (Rice Processing, Butchery, Poultry Training, Fish Farming, Fumigation, Irrigation and Fresh Egg Delivery)

Fashion & Beauty (Fabrics & Tailoring, Make Up & Cosmetics, Barbing & Hair Dressing and Photography)

Food & Beverages (Confectionary and Catering)

Healthcare (Medical Doctor and Pharmacist)

Technology Acquisition (Welding, Car Wash / Vulcanizing, Tractor Assembly and Auto Mechanics)

The selected candidate will undergo training. After successful training trainee will be equipped with SET Tools such as a rice mill, poultry accessories, branded mobile kiok etc..

P-YES 2019 Registration Requirements

Undergraduates or Graduate

Age: 18-40 years

National Identification Card, International Passport, Permanent Voter Card

Second Level Beneficiary (SLB)

Basic English language or any local Nigerian language

Guarantor preferable a community or religious leaders’ Guarantor’s form

How to Apply for P-Yes Programme 2019

Current Status: Currently Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Portal open for registration.

The P-Yes Registration 2019 Programme application form open only for Graduates and Undergraduates.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for P-YES 2019 Registration Progamme through www.p-yes.gov.ng portal. The registration form available for categories: Agriculture, ICT & Mobile money, Fashion, Catering and Technical Acquisition.

Steps to Apply Online at P-Yes Registration Portal 2019

First visit to the P-Yes Portal : www.p-yes.gov.ng portal

Move your cursor on “Application” link

You will see two drop down link 1. Start Your Application 2.

Continue Your Application

By clicking on above link you will redirected to application page:

p-yes.gov.ng/application

Read requirement for application, important notice and how to apply

After understand you can proceed for Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Registration 2019

Click on “Apply” now button link given end of the page

You will redirected to “Signup” page of www.p-yes.gov.ng portal

Create account (use functional email and mobile no)

All applicants have to register / signup with website with their current & functional mobile phone number and email.

Although an email address is not compulsory in this step, please provide one to ensure delivery of your verification code.

An activation code will be sent to you via SMS and Email. You will need to provide this activation code in the next step to continue p-yes login

Activate your account

Take some time to fill the five step form below to register. If you don’t have all the information right now, just be sure to save it by clicking “Save for later” and you can log in at a later date to continue p-yes.gov.ng portal registration

Step1: Fill Bio Date & Contact Details

Click on check box which confirm that that you have crosschecked and verified the information you provided on this page.

Click on “Save and Continue” button

Step 2: Fill Employment Business & Program History (Highest Academic Qualification Employment Status, Are you a beneficiary of any government empowerment program? Do you already own a business?)

Click on “Save and Continue” button

Step 3: Fill details of Referees & Next of Kin. You are allowed to have two (2) referees. Add next o Kin details

Click on “Save and Continue” button

Step 4: Fill area of interest and next level beneficiary

Click on “Save and Continue” button

Step 5: Documentation, Attestation and Final Submission. Upload a passport size photograph, upload copy of your ID card, upload your LG Indegeneship form, Are you an Honest, Law Abiding Nigerian? Yes/ no, have you ever been convicted of any crime in Nigeria or any other Country? Yes/No

Submit P-Yes Registration Application Form 2019/2020

Done

Take printout of acknowledgement after successfully registration

All the readers are informed that the federal government has not asked any registration fee. We recommend that you fill your form online yourself. By doing this, you will understand well. Doing this will save you from fraud/scam.

Shortlisted Candidates for Screening/Examination

The p-yes application 2019 process is going on and will be completed very soon. However the date of application closing date is not yet specified in the official portal. After this, the concerned officers will check all the applications and prepare the list. This list is called P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates List. Candidates whose names will be included in this list will be called for further processing such as screening / examination. This list and related information will be given on the p-yes portal only. Candidates will have to login to see it with registered mobile number and password.

