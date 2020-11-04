Recruitment Portal for 2020 P-Yes Registration is here – http://p-yes.gov.ng/

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

P-yes recruitment 2020 Portal for P-Yes Registration Form – Here’s complete guide on P-yes recruitment 2020 Portal for PYes Registration Form on p-yes.gov.ng website – Visit http://p-yes.gov.ng/ now to benefit from this laudable scheme by registering now – Apply here!

The p-yes scheme will be open to those who are able to read and write (literate), those who have little formal education as well as those who are unable to read and write ( that is, the unlettered ones).

The quantitative point at which the qualification is triggered is at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable.

The following is the outset pre-conditions for the enlistment into the scheme

P-yes recruitment online registration general requirements

Applicant must be a Nigerian and between the age of 18 to 40.

Applicant must have a document or documents serving as evidence of his or her identity such as National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC.

Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for him or her for the scheme depending on the branch vying for.

Applicant must be able to express his or herself in an elementary or simple English language and or any local Nigerian language.

Applicants must be of good morals and a stable mind.

Applicants are required to provide a guarantor.

A community or religious leader is preferred in the choice of guarantor.

Applicants are required to be endorsed by their respective local government official.

Prospective Beneficiary should at least possess the capacity to transfer knowledge to their communities and thereby stand as a wise and trusted counselor or teacher in any form.

Applicants for P-yes recruitment 2020 must Complete a guarantor’s form.

How to apply for the P-yes recruitment 2020 Programme?

There are two methods of application.

You can apply for p-yes Online and can also apply in person.

If you want to apply for the programme online, it is very easy with little or no stress at all.

Visit http://p-yes.gov.ng/

You only need to fill the form and follow the instructions provided on the Pay-YES website while applying online.

To Apply In person for P-YES recruitment 2020 now,

In the event you cannot or you choose not to apply online, you can collect a registration form from p-yes office.

Youth and students Affairs,

5th floor, Wing B Phase 1,

Federal Secretariat Complex,

ABUJA.

For more news updates about p-yes recruitment 2020 online registration, kindly comment below now.