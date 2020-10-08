Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020: Application Form & Portal – Apply here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian navy recruitment takes place on an annual basis, and many aspiring Nigerians are always eager to quickly register, get selected and begin a career in the Nigerian Navy – Apply here!

We are poised to keeping you in updated with all the latest information regarding the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise.

Pay attention >> The portal is currently open for registration, keep reading this guide to discover how to register without mistakes once it’s open.

Note: This guide is not for Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service (DSSC) but instead the regular recruitment exercise.

While the Direct Short Service Commissions (DSSC) is targeted at Degree or HND holders, the regular recruitment exercise is targeted at O’Level Certificate or OND (Ordinary National Diploma) Holders.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment form & Portal

As earlier indicated, the form is now out and the portal is now open for prospective candidates to register. You must have it in mind, however, that the registration is carried out strictly online — after which you will be provided with some documents to download and fill and take along with you to the aptitude test center.

After completing your registration, the venue of your aptitude test will be communicated to you via the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal: joinnigeriannavy.com

Nigeria navy recruitment requirements for 2020

To successfully complete your application into the Nigerian Navy, you must meet up with the following general requirements:

The Nigerian Navy Recruitment exercise is targeted only at O’level & OND certificate holders. Therefore, Degree, HND holders or holders of other higher qualifications are strictly prohibited from applying. Bearing that in mind, any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted during the recruitment exercise is not acceptable after recruitment and cannot be tendered for the purpose of change of branch or advancement while in the Naval service.

Candidates must not surfer from impaired hearing or eyesight.

Male applicants must not be shorter than 1.68 meters while female applicants must not stand at a height below 1.65 meters.

All applicants must be of Nigerian Nationality.

Candidates must not surfer from the following deformities: fractures, flat foot, stammering, or any other form of physical disability.

Applicants must have never undergone any major orthopedic surgery.

Applicants must be unmarried.

Finally, pregnant women are not permitted to apply.

All applicants must have never received any criminal conviction by any court of law.

Candidates must be able to provide the original copies of their primary school leaving and O’Level certificates, along with other important certificates as per their qualifications.

Applicants are allowed to present any of the following certificates: West African School Certificates (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, GCE), WAEC City & Guilds or London City & Guilds, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level).

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years at the time of entry into the Training School for O’level certificate holders, while 24 years of age is the acceptable limit for those with higher qualifications e.g. Nurses, NCE Holders, ICT Professionals, etc.

If discovered, forgery and manipulation of information will be strictly dealt with.

How to apply to the Nigerian Navy online:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal of the Nigerian navy using www.joinnigeriannavy.com and click on the ‘register’ button found at the bottom of the page.

Step 2: Read all the instructions you’re provided with (most of which are already listed here) and click on register.

Step 3: You will have to create a password and username which shall be used to login whenever you have any correction to make before your final submission.

Step 4: Complete all the forms you’re provided with by filling in the correct information, saving and continuing each step along the line.

Step 5: Review all the information you filled before clicking on the submit button, for you will not be able to change anything after submitting.

Step 6: Submit your application and print out all the documents you’re provided with.

Step 7: Complete all the forms you printed out in previous step, which include: Parent/Guardian Consent Form, Local Government Attestation Form, Police Certification Form, and Guarantor Form.

Step 8: Go along with all those forms to your aptitude test center.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020 FAQs & answers

When will the registration portal open?

Right now the portal is not open for registration, but since it’s an annual exercise, we expect it to open very soon.

What will be the registration deadline?

The NN has at this moment not communicated the closing date for the online registration; however, duration of registration is usually above 1 month.

When is the aptitude test?

Similarly, we can’t tell you when the aptitude test will take place for now. As soon as we have further information, it shall be communicated on this website.

How can I stay updated about the Nigerian Navy recruitment?

It's easy… all you have to do is visit this page regularly. With that, you'll be able to keep track of the latest updates about the Nigerian Navy.