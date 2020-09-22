Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Teachers’ recruitment: Oyo TESCOM releases list of recruited teachers – Oyo State Government will Thursday release the list of the 5,000 successful candidates for teaching positions in secondary schools in the state – visit https://tescom.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng/ to check list now!

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Pastor Akinade Alamu, disclosed this in an interview on Fresh FM Situation Room, a programme on badan-based radio station, Fresh FM 105.9 on Thursday.

Alamu revealed that the process, which commenced a few month ago, has been completed for teaching staff applicants.

He revealed that Governor Seyi Makinde has granted approval for immediate appointment of 5,000 successful candidates who have been interviewed after scaling through written test.

According to him, the list of successful candidates will be uploaded on the TESCOM recruitment portal as from today. He added that letters of appointment will be issued from next week.

Among the 5,000 successful candidates, 91 per cent are Oyo State indigenes while nine per cent are non-indigenes. Among the 300 physically challenged applicants, 150 are to be employed directly for teaching while 50 will get non- teaching positions.

For non-teaching positions, Akinade disclosed that 7,000 have been shortlisted for interview next week out of 26,000 applicants. Their oral interview is slated for next week.