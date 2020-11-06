Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NOUN Recruitment 2020: See How to Apply for National Open University of Nigeria Job vacancy – NOUN Recruitment 2020 – You will find out about National Open University of Nigeria Recruitment 2020/2021 portal here, NOUN is now seeking applications from suitably qualified and experienced Nigerians to fill their available Job vacancies – Apply here!

Please Note that the recruitment guidelines, qualifications, requirements and other relevant updates will be uploaded here free.

Please Note that this page is formally created for interested applicants who wish to know more updates about when NOUN will be recruiting graduates for 2020. It is to our concern that we shall update you with latest NOUN Recruitment 2020 details on this page, once it’s officially out.

Reports have it that the NOUN Recruitment form is out online. But I would like to bring this to your notice that most of this information are false and you should be careful before you get scammed by those who will offer you a fake Form in exchange for money.

Lately, I have received series of requests from people on different platforms trying to know how legit this rumor is regarding the Recruitment form. This page is going to provide original and reliable answers to the following most commonly asked questions, which are:

Is the NOUN Recruitment form out?

When will NOUN Recruitment start?

Where can I obtain the NOUN Recruitment form?

I need NOUN Recruitment updates, etc.

How can I apply for NOUN Recruitment 2020/2021?

Please Note that at this point, the application is not yet online, do not take into account any form of advertising you see or come across online. This web page will be updated regularly or as soon as possible once the application form is out online.

NOUN Recruitment 2020, How to Apply for NOUN Job vacancy

To ascertain if NOUN recruitment has officially started, log into the official website or visit this page often for updates.

The method of application is online, Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply for NOUN Recruitment

Aptitude tests will be sent to candidates whose applications meet the recruitment process online.

Please Note This:

Form Applied twice will not be accepted. No fee is required for this job application.

