Orientation: NYSC assures of compliance with COVID-19 guidelines – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that it would enforce strict compliance of all safety guidelines endorsed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic and National Centre for Disease Control when the orientation camps resume across the country.

The Scheme said since the outbreak of the virus in the country, it has not recorded any case among its corps members and staff.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this Thursday in his address at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop with the theme, “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19”, in Jos, Plateau state.

A statement by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the DG said management would continue to evaluate the conduct of orientation course and restrategise aimed at enhancing the success of the service year for corps members.

Though he said the pandemic poses no little challenge to the socio-economic activities world over, Gen Ibrahim said the Scheme’s dynamic approach has ensured that corps members are able to contain it.

“Management is committed to ensuring that no camp records outbreak of the virus.

The 2020 Batch ‘A’ stream one orientation course was suspended abruptly on the 18th of March, 2020 to avoid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the orientation camps.

“Our approach to the conduct of the forthcoming orientation course will focus on proper induction of corps members on core ideals of the scheme, with equal attention paid to the approved safety protocols”, he stated.

The DG urged the participants to fashion out other strategies that could facilitate the successful conduct of the forthcoming orientation course.

He appealed to state governments to discharge their statutory responsibilities of upgrading and expanding camp facilities to adequately serve the increasing corps population.