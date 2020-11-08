Civil Defense Screening Date 2020/2021 – NSCDC Recruitment Exam

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Civil Defence Screening Date and Schedule 2020/2021 NSCDC Recruitment – This page will keep all the candidates who applied for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Recruitment Exercise for 2020 updated – View screening list here!

If you applied for the NSCDC Job, kindly stay on this page to be updated on the latest news on screening, and physical verification.

On this section, you will find out when is the Nigeria Civil Defense screening Date for 2019 NSCDC Recruitment Exercise, and what you will need in the Civil Defense Aptitude Test / Screening exercise.

Applications for the NSCDC Civil Defence Recruitment for 2019 Closed on 8th November 2020, the next step now is to screening candidates who applied for the job. Before that, the list of candidates will be published.

How To Check Civil Defence Screening Date 2020

If you are still reading this, kindly note that once the NSCDC screening date announced, this page will be the first to update it. Below are other ways to check the screening date for NSCDC Recruitment 2020.

Via Email: if your name is has been shortlisted, a notification and invitation message will be sent to your email, also starting the actual date for the screening exercise. Via NSCDC Portal: visit http://nscdc.gov.ng/

Requirements For Civil Defence Screening/Aptitude Test 2020

On the day of the screening or physical verification exercise, you will be required to have the following: