Digital Nigeria Registration Portal 2020/2021 – www.digitalnigeria.gov.ng: Digital Nigeria offers Nigerian Youths a nice opportunity for you to develop their digital skills. To do so, follow the guidelines below in order to successfully register on https://digitalnigeria.gov.ng portal.

Federal Government Digital Nigeria Training Portal for Youths: His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, launched the Digital Nigeria Programme on the 19th of March, 2020 as ‘one of Federal Government’s key initiatives that will empower innovators and entrepreneurs with skills required to thrive in our emerging digital economy’.

The Digital Nigeria programme is a key component of the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

The training covers areas like Digital Literacy, Productivity Tools, Web Development, Cloud Computing Blockchain, Artmcial Intelligence, Big Data, Database Administration, Networking, Programming and Internet of Things.

There is also training on soft skills like entrepreneurship, research, marketing, business and how to create excellent resumes. The aim is to create digital entrepreneurs, develop skills for jobs and to foster innovation.

Nigerians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by registering today:

DIGITAL NIGERIA – SKILLS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME BY THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL ECONOMY.

How to Register on Digital Nigeria Portal

Interested Nigerians should click on the Apply button below.

Digital Nigeria Portal – https://digitalnigeria.gov.ng/acfe/ NITDA Academy for Research and Training – https://academy.nitda.gov.ng/ IBM Digital Nation Africa – https://ibm.biz/commsnigeria-dna

This Skills empowerment Programme by the Federal Ministry of Communication and digital Economy.