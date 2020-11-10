Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Admission List 2020/2021 (72nd Regular Course): Nigerian Defense Academy, NDA admission list (72nd regular course) for the 2020/2021 academic session is now available online. Admitted candidates are to report for training on 20th November, 2020. See more detail below – View full list here!

The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Armed Forces Selection Board Interview held from 12 September – 24 October 2020. The candidates have been offered admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 72nd Regular Course.

They are to report for training at the NDA Ribadu Campus (old site), Kaduna on Friday 20 November 2020. Any candidate that does not report by Monday, 23 November 2020 would forfeit his or her place to the candidate in the Reserve list. Selected candidates will be received on arrival at the reception Centre located at the Centre of Excellence Building, NDA Ribadu Campus.

NDA Admission List 2020

Follow the link below in-case your device can’t display the document above (Note: You will however need a device that is capable of opening PDF files to access the list).

Click Here (.pdf)

Note:

Candidates on the Reserve list are NOT to report to the Academy until they are invited. Selected candidates MUST come along with the ORIGINAL copies of their credentials which include First School Leaving, Primary School Testimonial, Original NECO/WAEC, NABTEB, NABAIS, Senior Secondary Testimonial, Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age and Letter of State of Origin. Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the Academy. In addition, successful candidates are to come along with the following items:

Two pairs of black and white trousers. One lounge suite (dark colour). Two belts (preferably black). One pair of black cover shoes. Two pairs of white canvas shoes. Two pairs of white shorts. Pyjamas. Two pairs of brown canvas. One pair of Football boot. Hockey stick. Three pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests. Two white shirts (long sleeves). Four pairs of white socks. One black rubber-strapped digital quartz wristwatch. Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries. Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 8 spring bed. Black swimming trunk/shirt. Personal computer (laptop). Pressing iron.



Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition:

One pair of black low heel cover shoes. Four lounge skirts (dark colours) Four pairs of black or blue short tight Two pairs of trouser suits.



Selected candidates are not allowed to receive visitors and will not leave the Academy for the first four months of training. Selected candidates and their parents are to please note the above for strict compliance.

Enquiries and further information could be sent to the Email address [email protected] or call 08176330449.