DPR recruitment portal 2020 – See how to apply & requirements

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

DPR recruitment portal 2020 | how to apply & requirements – Do you want to see the general Requirements for DPR 2020/2021 recruitment? If yes, then relax and see all requirements here now – Apply here!

Department of Petroleum Resources 2020/2021 online job application form is all what you’ll see right on this page.

You’ll see the educational requirements, Age requirements and the general requirements too.

So, are you ready to know DPR requirements for 2020 recruitment, kindly keep reading this page.

What are Educational requirements for DPR 2020/2021 recruitment?

See also:

You’ll see the kind of certificate you’ll need before you’ll nbe qualified to apply for 2020 DPR recruitment.

If you have a university degree (B.sc), kindly note that you’re qualified for 2020 recruitment into department of Petroleum Resources.

On the other hand, you can also use a polytechnic degree like OND or HND certificate, you can also apply for DPR jobs.

Finally on educational requirements for 2020/2021 recruitment into department of Petroleum Resources, you’ll need to have an olevel certificate before you you’ll be able to fill and submit DPR application form online.

Age requirements for department of Petroleum Resources 2020/2021 recruitment

Here, you’ll see the various age requirements for all DPR 2020/2021 online registration form.

Age requirements starts from 18 to 35 years depending on the position you’re applying for. You should ensure your olevel is at least five credit. If you don’t have English language and mathematics, don’t apply.