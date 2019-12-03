Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates for SSC 47 / DSSC 26 2020 – View Nigerian Army List of Successful Candidates for Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 46/2020 Selection Training 2019/2020 – View full list here!
In this Army Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47 / DSSC 26 2020.
You are going to VIEW BOTH BATCH ONE AND TWO LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE (DSSC) 47 / DSSC 26 2020 FOR SELECTION TRAINING.
What comes next after Nigerian Army SSC 46/2020 Training List of Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 is out?
It may interest you to know that:
What follows after Nigerian Army Shortlisted Candidates List is released.
Is the Selection Training Requirements for the LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE (DSSC) 25/2020 and Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47 / DSSC 26 2020.
Furthermore, this page will also show you the other important guidelines for Nigerian Army SSC 47 / DSSC 26 2020 Selection Training List.
Meanwhile, it’s now time to start your Nigerian Army List of Successful Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47 / DSSC 26 2020 Selection Training Downloading Page.
How to View List of Successful Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47 / DSSC 26 2020 at Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army Shortlisted Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 46/2020 Selection Training is in Batch one (1) and Batch two (2).
Nigerian Army Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 46/2020 BATCH ONE (1) List of Successful Candidates
Selection Training Requirements for Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates for SSC 46/2020 and DSSC 25/2020
All shortlisted candidates are required to bring the following to the Nigerian Army SSC 46/2020 Selection Training School 2019/2020
- Two passport size photographs to be stamped and countersigned by officer of appropriate rank specified, Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries and other specified signatories of the attestation forms.
- One Photocopy of your L.G.A Certificate
- One Photocopy of your birth certificate/affidavit.
- Photocopy of NYSC Certificate (either Exemption or Discharge).
- At least two Attestation letter from two different person.
- One Witness letter from your Parent/Guardian.
- Witness letter from your Local Government Area.
- One Letter of Acknowledgment.
- Your Writing Material (for aptitude test).
