Nigerian Army Recruitment Form 2020 – application Portal

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army Recruitment Form 2020 & Registration Portal… This page will guide you on Nigerian Army registration form and application portal. The Nigeria Army 79 Regular Recruitment Intake (RRI) application/registration form for 2020 Trade & non Trades men/women is out – Apply here!

The Nigeria Army 2020 recruitment has begun. This contains all relevant information you need to know about the Nigerian Army registration form and general procedure for enrollment. The registration/application form for Nigerian Army jobs is free of charge. Continue reading to find out the necessary steps you need to take to obtain the form and successfully enroll on the Nigerian Army portal.

Nigerian Army recruitment portal is now open and currently accepting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the 79 RRI 2020. Nigeria Army 79 RRI form is to be filled and submitted online the NA portal 2020.

Nigeria Army Recruitment Form Requirements for 2020 79RRI Trades/Non Trades Men & Women

Only Nigerian citizens can apply. That is those, by virtue of birth.

To be eligible, you must at least have up to 4 credits in O’level result including English Language and Mathematics. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results are accepted.

Interested candidates for Trades men and women are expected to have an addition of OND certificates to their qualification plus a Guild Certificate.

The age qualification is between 18-22 for those applying as non-trades men and women, while those in the tradesmen/women category should not exceed 26 years or be lower than 18 years old as of 1 st march, 2020.

march, 2020. Height consideration is 1.68 meters for male candidates, while that of the female is 1.62 meters.

NOTE: Those who can speak and understand at least one other Nigerian language has added advantage.

Closing Date for Recruitment and Applications

NOT AVAILABLE

How to Apply

The application and registration for Nigerian Army recruitment form will done online on the Nigeria Army portal via https://www.army.mil.ng/ or https://www.nigerianarmyms.ng/.