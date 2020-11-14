NCC Recruitment 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply

November 14, 2020 Haruna Magaji Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




NCC Recruitment 2020… In this article you will get latest information on Nigerian Communications Commission 2020 recruitment requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important update for free.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) 2020/2021 has been anticipating in the country till date, I have receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2020 Nigerian Communications Commission Application form – Apply here!

Many applicants have been asking us questions like;

  • How Can I Apply for NCC 2020/2021?
  • Where can I obtain the 2020 Nigerian Communications Commission form?
  • Is the Nigerian Communications Commission 2020 Recruitment Form out?
  • When will NCC Recruitment start?
  • I need Nigerian Communications Commission Recruitment update, etc.
  • Is NCC Recruitment Real for 2020 etc.

Rumors has been spread that the National Intelligence Agency Recruitment 2020/2021 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the National Intelligence Agency Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

federal government jobs in nigeria
NCC Recruitment 2019 – Requirements & How to Apply

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with the CTO London, United Kingdom, seeks to recruit Commonwealth employees who are committed to the vision and mission of the CTO, and the wider development of the Commonwealth in the capacities below:

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) is the oldest and largest Commonwealth intergovernmental organization in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Being fully involved in the development and use of ICTs for social and economic development, the management of the organization recognize that it must stay at the cutting edge of ICT developments in order to deliver significant benefits to its members.

Job Positions

  • Job Title: Assistant Events Officer
  • Job Title: Executive Assistant to the Secretary-General
  • Job Title: Senior Web Development & IT Officer
  • Job Title: Manager – Human Resources and Administration
  • Job Title: Manager – Fianance & Pensions

What’s your take on this? We believe this article was helpful, if yes, don’t hesitate to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Google plus.

federal government jobs in nigeria
NCC Recruitment 2019 – Requirements & How to Apply




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Haruna Magaji 2523 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
Facebook

7 Comments

  1. GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    LAVITA PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    09068834101

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
    09068834101

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  2. 07044702038) Cars Ranging From
    Golf N150K – 350K ,
    BigDaddy~ N450K ,
    Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
    Honda Pilot- 650K ,
    Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
    Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
    Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
    Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
    Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
    Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
    Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
    Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
    Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
    Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW

    CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038

    Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
    Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
    Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
    Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
    Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
    Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
    Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
    Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
    Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
    Honda City ₦500,000
    Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
    Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
    Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
    Honda Pilot ₦850,000
    GOIF2 ₦200,000
    GOLF3 ₦250,000
    GOLF4 ₦300,000
    Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
    Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
    Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
    Acura MDX ₦400,000
    Audi A4 ₦400,000
    Audi A6 ₦500,000
    BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
    BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
    BMW X5 ₦850,000
    BMW X6 ₦1Million
    Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
    Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
    Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
    Mazda 626 ₦500,000
    Mazda MPV ₦660,000
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
    Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
    Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
    Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
    Nissan Altima ₦520,000
    Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
    Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
    Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
    Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
    Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.

    CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE

    NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.

    Reply

  3. HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    LAVITA PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    09068834101

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
    09068834101

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  4. HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    LAVITA PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    09068834101

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
    09068834101

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  5. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..

    Reply

  6. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*