Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Entrepreneurship Program 2020 – Apply now!

Apply for Development Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Program 2020 – Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria through providing financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis – Apply here!

Applications are invited for:

Title: Development Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Program

The Program

  • The Development Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Program is an ambitious initiative of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) aimed at equipping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with skills and competencies to defend sound and viable business proposals, improve their ability to access available credit, and improve their capacity for efficient funds utilization, trade, investments and access to markets.
  • This program which is now in its second year, is focused on building resilience in MSMEs in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Through this program, we will enhance the entrepreneurial and managerial competencies of Nigerian MSMEs towards building sustainable business practices as they continue in their efforts to reignite the Nigerian economy.

Eligibility
To be Eligible for the program, the applicant must be:

  • A Nigerian
  • 18 years and above
  • Own a viable business that is registered and operated in Nigeria
  • A for-profit business from any sector
  • Educated with minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma (OND)
  • Able to carry out the application process online
  • Committed to the training schedule, physically and virtually, once accepted

Application Closing Date
22nd July, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application

Click here for more information

Application Process

  • Click on the “Start Application” to register
  • You will receive a confirmation email from Development Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Program with all the details you will need to log in.
  • Complete Application: Once you have successfully registered, log in and start the application. To return to your application, click the “Save And Continue” button (at the bottom of any stage) and come back to it at any time. Once you are done with your application, click on the “Submit” button at the end of the form to send it to us. You can submit only ONE application.
  • Keep Informed: Constantly check the Development Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Program ‘News and Update’ tab for regular updates.




