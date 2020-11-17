Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Recruitment 2020 Current Updates – Central Bank of Nigeria Recruitment 2020 updates as on 15th December 2019: This is a special article for those candidates who want to get job updates about CBN Recruitment 2020 – Apply here!

Current Status: Updates up to April 8, 2020: Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not started new recruitment project.

News of Central Bank Nigeria recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.

We have prepared this page to protect you from fake CBN recruitment 2019/2020 news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

About Central Bank Nigeria

Central Bank of Nigeria is a Nigerian central bank based in Abuja , opened in 1959 on the basis of the Act on the Central Bank of Nigeria of 1958 . The bank’s main goal is to ensure price stability and currency issue in Nigeria.

The Bank operates based on the Act on the Central Bank of Nigeria of 2007, according to which its main tasks include:

ensuring price stability and monetary stability

money issue

maintaining currency reserves

promoting a sound financial system in Nigeria

acting as a government banker and advising him on financial and economic matters

Currently there are no vacancies available. You will therefore not be able to submit your CV.

Official Portal: www.cbn.gov.ng

If you want to apply for CBN Jobs, candidates must possess any of the following:

Business Administration

Banking and Finance

Computer Science

Accountancy

Statistics

Economics

Sociology

Law

Requirements

For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;

Interested applicants must possess BSc/HND degree from any reputable Nigerian institution.

Applicants must possess at least Second Class Lower Division from any discipline.

Applicants with basic computer skill will also be an added advantage.

Also, applicants must have passed in his/her SSCE/WASC result with CREDIT in not less than three (3) Subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Applicants must have good Communication skills.

Applicants must possess NECO/NCE/GCE Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at ONE sitting including English Language and Mathematics

Furthermore, applicants must be between the ages of 22 to 30 years while applying for this exercise (except otherwise stated).

Important Points

Have all the necessary credentials

Scan and Upload your Credentials on cbn.gov.ng/recruitment.asp

CBN Shortlisted Candidates will be published shortly after

Don’t pay anyone who claims he can help you get a Job in CBN.

Recruitment Process

Candidates that meet the Bank’s requirements are invited for a written test.

An open day at our head office for all successful candidates. This is an event of interactive activities where you’ll be given further insight into what we do at Central Bank.

A psychometric test, essay writing exercise, and panel interview.

Final interview with the Head of Human resources.

How to Apply

How to Apply for CBN Job Recruitment 2020

In order to apply you need to visit the official CBN recruitment portal 2020 www.cbn.gov.ng

Check the current Central Bank of Nigeria Job vacancies

Click on available position

Apply as per guidelines

