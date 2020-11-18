Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Survival Fund Portal – www.survivalfund.gov.ng Register & Login: In this article,we will provide information on the www.survivalfund.gov.ng application form and its portal – Apply here!

To benefit from the laudable President Buhari’s program you need to know the qualifications,requirements and how to apply via the survival fund portal. We will also aid you on How to Apply for Government N75Bn MSME Survival Fund for Self Employed, Transporters, Artisans etc.

Do you have what it takes to apply on the Survival Fund portal at www.survivalfund.gov.ng?

The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to commence nationwide implementation of two MSMEs initiatives namely, the MSME Survival Fund with the Payroll support track as the first scheme to rollout (60 Billion Naira) and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (15 Billion Naira) to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to boosting the economy by saving existing jobs and creating new job opportunities.

To support businesses overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has commence registration of the MSMEs Survival Fund” of N60 billion ($156.446 million dollars) and Guaranteed Offtake Schemes of N15bn ($39.111 million dollars).

Survival Fund Portal Available Programmes.

(i) MSMEs Survival Fund programmes

PAYROLL SUPPORT – Supports 500,000 thousand MSMEs in meeting payroll obligations of between 30 thousand Naira to 50 thousand Naira per employee over the period of three (3) months. FORMALISATION SUPPORT – Provide free CAC business name registration for 250,000 businesses. ARTISAN/TRANSPORT SUPPORT – Provides 333000 artisans and transport business operators with a 30,000 operation grant to reduce the effect of income loss. GENERAL GRANT – Support the survival of 100,000 businesses most affected by the covid-19 pandemic with 50,000 Naira each.

Duration: The scheme will run over an initial period of three months in order to provide immediate relief from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Target Beneficiaries: The scheme targets two categories of beneficiaries namely: employees of MSMEs and Self-employed individuals, both schemes have made provision for a 45% female business participation and special needs participation of 5%.

Employees of MSMEs.

The benefiting companies to meet the following criteria:

Employees’ company Must be registered in Nigeria under the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC

Must have BVN by company CEO

Must have a staff strength of no less than 3 persons

Must be owned by a Nigerian.

Self-employed Individuals in the following categories.

Service providers in the transportation sector. i.e. Bus drivers, Taxi drivers, Ride share drivers,(Uber, BoltTaxnfy etc) and Mechanics.

Artisans, Electricians Plumbers etc.

(ii) GUARANTEED OFFTAKE SCHEME – Bulk purchase of products from 100,000 MSMEs to protect Jobs and Livelihoods.

This scheme will protect and sustain the income of vulnerable Micro and Small Enterprises from the economic disruptions of the COVlD-19 pandemic through the Implementation of various initiatives aimed at boosting the production capacities of the small businesses as well as provision of grants.

The main objective of this particular Guaranteed Offtake Scheme is to boost production capabilities of small businesses with the view to ensuring that they remain in business.

Duration: The duration will be for a period of Three (3) Months

Target Beneficiaries: Micro and Small businesses registered in Nigeria.

How to apply – www.survivalfund.gov.ng survival fund portal

If you are interested in applying for survival fund via the portal please visit https://survivalfund.gov.ng/ OR https://www.survivalfundapplication.com

Registration for Payroll Support Begins on 21st September 2020

visit www.survivalfund.ng for registration details.