WAEC releases time table for GCE candidates, extends registration – The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has rolled out time table for 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body announced this via their verified Twitter on Wednesday.

According to WAEC, this year’s examination is scheduled to start November 23.

The examination council wrote, “Are you a registered candidate in the forthcoming WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series? Kindly note that the exam will start on Monday, November 23, 2020. See attached timetable. Please, shun exam malpractice. Wishing you success in the exam.”

On registration, WAEC said, “We received several appeals from stakeholders to extend registration b/c a lot of purchased registration PINs for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-2nd Series were yet to be uploaded. Those concerned should pls note that they have up to 12noon on November 19, 2020 to do so.”