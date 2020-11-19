Unilever Nigeria Plc Nationwide Graduate Trainee Programme

Unilever Nigeria Plc Nationwide Graduate Management Trainee Programme – Unilever Nigeria Plc – Welcome to Unilever, a global multinational and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with products sold in over 190 countries and more than 2 billion consumers across the world who use our amazing products everyday – Apply here!
We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following graduate programmes below:
1.) Unilever Nigeria Future Leaders Programme 2020 – Graduate Marketing
2.) Unilever Nigeria Plc Future Leaders Programme 2020 (Graduate Finance)
3.) Unilever Nigeria Future Leaders Programme 2020 – Graduate Customer Development
4.) Unilever Nigeria Future Leaders Programme 2020 – Graduate Supply Chain
What do we look for?
Whichever area you work in, you’ll need to be ambitious, an excellent analytical thinker with a drive for getting things done and a real talent for delivering through others.
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree.
- A strong academic track record.
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- High levels of motivation, enthusiasm and personal initiative and drive
- Strong analytical skills
What will the programme involve?
- The programme is designed to develop and build business leader mindset to further embed the owner’s mindset, understand how the full business operates end to end and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit through hands-on learning alongside world-class experts.
- You’ll develop your individual leadership skills by working on live projects which offer you all the experience you need to become ready for your first management role. Over 3 – 5 years you’ll cover at least four milestones to provide experience in key business and functional areas
What will you learn?
- Learning from Experience: You will experience yourself evaluating innovation launches on global brands like Rexona and Ponds, or shaping investment decisions with major customer.
- Learn from People: you will get the business coaching from experienced managers, individual mentor and even a buddy.
- Formal Learning: You will have training sessions that encompasses a mix of professional, business and leadership skills. For Professional training, in the first and second year, you’ll be having three weeks of some of the best Supply Chain training around through the Unilever Supply Chain Foundation. After the first year, a wide range of internal and external training programmes are available to develop both your skills and competencies as you progress your career.
Support and empowerment:
- We’ll support you every step of the way to senior management but much of your progress will be up to you. You’ll need to be focused and ambitious to get where you want, identifying opportunities and taking responsibility for your own development. We have a proven tradition of developing our own purpose driven leaders and encourage innovative thinking. Future focused feedback and challenging goals drives innovation and ambition within a performance culture and an inclusive and informal environment.
- We will push you to achieve your potential and make a big business impact where you learn from the best. Firsthand experience – it’s the fastest way to learn. Come join us create a Bright Future Made You.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note: Sometimes, correspondence may end up in your spam folder. Therefore, it is important to regularly check your spam folder during the entire recruitment process.
