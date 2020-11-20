Guidelines to apply for Nigeria Immigration service recruitment 2020 – The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the 2020 recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja – Apply here!
James said that the recruitment was approved by the board under its Chairman and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola. “The recruitment is going to be on for four weeks from the date of publication. Members of the public are advised to make use of the opportunity and apply,“ he said.
He advised the public against patronising fraudulent websites, pointing out that the authentic platform for the exercise is www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng. “The public are therefore advised to abide by the rules for the recruitment and note that it is free.
Statutory Requirements For Recruitment
- Applicant must be Nigerian by birth.
- Applicant must have National Identity Number(NIN)
- Applicants must be medically fit and present certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.
- Applicant would be required to pass drug test
- Applicant must be of good character and must not have been convicted of a criminal offence and must not be a member of a secret society/cult.
- Applicant must be free from financial embarrassment.
- Applicant must be between the ages of 18-30 years with exception of Doctors and Pharmacists who must not be more than 35 years.
- Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.
- Applicant’s chest measurement of not less than 0.87m for men.
- Applicant must be computer literate and
- Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be accepted after recruitment
Please Note:
- Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be acceptable after recruitment exercise.
- A duly completed and signed guarantor’s section of the application form to be presented for screening, which is to be signed by officers not below the rank of Chief superintendent of Immigration (CSI) or its equivalents in the sister organization.
SPECIFIC JOB REQUIREMENTTop of Form
Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 Professional (Doctors)
Applicants must possess minimum of first degree (MBBS) from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.
Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 Professional (Pharmacists)
Applicants must possess minimum of first degree Pharmacy from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.
Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI-2) CONPASS 08 General (Duty)
Applicants must possess minimum of first degree from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.
Follow these steps carefully to ensure a successful application
-
- Log on to the recruitment portal
- Select your preferred Cadre: Superintendent, Inspectorate or Assistant Cadre
-
- Read and understand Job function requirements to ensure that you are qualified and then proceed by clicking ‘APPLY FOR THIS JOB’
- Complete the registration form by selecting your job function and basic information
- Click and read through the Terms and Conditions on the link provided and check the box beside the link to confirm that you have read and understood the terms. Then confirm you are not a robot and click the APPLY button.
-
- Go to your email and click the verification link sent to you to confirm your account
- You will be redirected to a login page. Sign in with your email and password to access your dash board and begin your application
-
- Biodata
Complete all relevant fields. You Will Not Be allowed to progress to the next page if you do not fill all required fields in this section.
Note: that you have a status bar on the top right corner that shows you if your application is pending or has been completed
- Biodata
-
- Passport photo upload
Upload your recent passport photograph which must meet the following specifications:
- A JPG, JPEG, PNG image file.
- Maximum file size of 200KB.
- must be at least 600 x 600 pixels
- if is a scanned photo, crop the image to show only your head and shoulders before you upload it.
- Your photo must be a clear image of ONLY you (not blurry, grainy, or fuzzy) against a plain background.
- If you wear a head covering daily for religious reasons, adjust it to provide a full-face view.
- Your photo cannot be enhanced in any way (for example, no lenses, filters, text, emoji, stickers, etc.)
- The photo must be a full face-and-shoulders shot, squarely facing the camera.
- You must use a portrait (not landscape) photo that is correctly oriented
- You cannot wear dark glasses.
- Your photo cannot be enhanced in any way (for example, no lenses, filters, text, emoji, stickers, etc.)
- If you wear a head covering daily for religious reasons, adjust it to provide a full-face view.
- Additional information
Select your Physical ability status, input your NYSC certificate number (Superintendent category only) and year of completion in the fields provided, select your preferred mode of identification and input the document number, input your height and chest measurement in two decimal places.
- Passport photo upload
-
- QualificationsComplete all required and relevant fields as they apply to you based on your applied Cadre and Job Function
[Additional degrees and professional certifications are not compulsory for non-professionals]
- Employment History [Applicable to Superintendent Cadre only – Optional]
Input details of your previous and current employments as it applies to you.
- QualificationsComplete all required and relevant fields as they apply to you based on your applied Cadre and Job Function
-
- Document Upload
Upload Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, Health certificate, Indigene certificate and other documents as they apply to you.
Documents must not be more than 200kb and must be in PDF format
- Document Upload
-
- Summary page
All the data you have entered on your application is displayed for your review and confirmation. Should there be any incorrect information, you can return to the relevant section and update your data.
- Summary page
-
- Final Submission
Read the Disclaimer Note and confirm by clicking the checkbox beside it. Then click on ‘Confirm Data’ to lock your data for final submission.
- Final Submission
YOU CANNOT EDIT ANY INFORMATION AFTER CLICKING CONFIRM DATA
Note that you can logout and return at a later time to continue your application.
Congratulations! You are ready to start your application
🔝GOOD DAY MA/SIR
Have you had about RICH CONNECT INVESTMENT..? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
RICH CONNECT INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (4️⃣5️⃣min) after registration
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❎
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 4️⃣5️⃣min after registeration
INTRODUCTION
Rich Connect Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 45& mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly…
Contact Mr. Goodluck Timothy Whatsapp 07046246360
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins…
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly..
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?