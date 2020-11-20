Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NYSC restricts filmmakers from using corps members’ uniform in movies – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged filmmakers to always seek proper approval before using corps members’ uniform in their movies.

NYSC Assistant Director of Legal Services, Christian Oru, said this in Lagos at a meeting between National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and creative industry stakeholders on enabling laws and strengthening of professional guilds and associations.

The NYSC official said illegal use of its uniform in movies would no longer be tolerated by the management.

“For any filmmaker that wants any of his casts to wear the corps members’ uniform while shooting movies, we require that you write an application letter to NYSC to indicate your interest.

Read also:

“We also demand that you submit your script to us for proper vetting to know how NYSC will be represented.

“We know the script is your copyright and we will do everything to ensure confidentiality,” he said.

Oru also noted that administrative handling charges had been introduced for filmmakers before the use of the uniforms.

According to him, the NYSC is open to allowing filmmakers to advertise their movies on its various camp grounds.

“We want a token from what you generate from the production of such movies where our uniforms are used. This is known as administrative charges.

“This is because we spend money to produce these uniforms, we will like to work with you and we promise that we will all be on the same page to ensure we are developing the industry and the nation as well,” he said.