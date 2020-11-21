Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDIC Recruitment portal 2020: Requirements & How to Apply – www.ndic.gov.ng – NDIC, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Recruitment 2020 | In this article you will get latest updates on Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation 2020 recruitment requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important updates for free – Apply here!

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Recruitment has been anticipating in the country till date, I have received numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Recruitment form. Most of the popular questions people usually ask us are:

When is NDIC Recruiting for 2020?

How to apply for NDIC Graduate Recruitment 2020?

Has NDIC Started Recruitment for 2020?

NDIC Official Recruitment Portal 2020?

NDIC Recruitment Guide and Requirement 2020?

NDIC 2018 Recruitment Deadline

To be ascertain if the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Recruitment 2020 has officially started, reach out to the official NDIC recruitment portal: http://www.ndic.gov.ng/ or Visit this page frequently for we shall update anytime the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Recruitment form is out.

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is committed to protect the memory and contribute to the stability of the financial system through effective supervision of insurance institutions provision of financial / technical assistance to the insurance institutions, variable pay certain sums and logical resolution of the national insurance financial institutions.

IMPORTANT! Currently, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Recruitment is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the recruitment is out.

Requirement

Five (5) credit grades in WASC/GCE/SSCE including Maths, English and 3 other relevant subjects obtained in one sitting.

Bachelor’s Degree (BSC) minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) in any of the science disciplines listed below. PLUS: Master’s degree (MSC) in any of the under listed Science disciplines. NYSC Discharge Certificate.



Ability to work with basic computer applications (e.g. Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

Geographical mobility within and outside Nigeria.

Professional qualification/work experience in effective selling and marketing will be an added advantage.

Both Male or female is fine

