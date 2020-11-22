Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Custom Service (NSC) Salary Structure – Rank Wise: Perhaps you have been curious about the security of Nigerian borders, the established rules and regulations that guide activities on Nigerian borders. Most of the time they tell you what to travel and what not – See Customs screening schedule here!

The packages that are not authorized to travel are called “Contrabands”. The Nigerian Customs Service is responsible for enforcing these policies. These policies affect us directly or indirectly – See customs shortlisted candidates here!

The Nigerian Customs Service, abbreviated as NCS, is an agency designed by the Nigerian government to enforce the law in its area of ​​expertise. This government authorizes this agency to deal with the problem of recycling, the disposal and dumping of dangerous substances, terrorism against the threat of money, the violation of the intellectual property of mass rights and the destruction of threatening weapons. The Nigerian Customs Service acts as an administrator for national trade and border management and facilitates legitimate trade in a global environment that harbors many threats.

Main objectives of the Nigerian customs service

Serve as administrator of national trade and border management, facilitating legitimate trade in the global environment. Serve as an administration model by providing an effective and efficient service in an excellent manner. Act as the vanguard of the best customs practices and international standards. Work as a modern, compact and dynamic service, influencing policies and contributing to the development of the nation.

I quite sure your curiosity about the benefits and salary structure of the the Nigeria Custom service must have have lead you here. Well you are in luck!

This article will clear out your misunderstanding giving you a breakdown in bits, the ranks and salaries of the Nigerians custom officers. Perhaps, you are applying for this opportunity, then a good knowledge will be a good start.

Nigerian Custom Service Rank and Salary Structure

The ranking system of the Nigerian custom service is quite different from what you must have known about the paramilitary/military organizations in Nigeria. Salaries are evaluated based rank/level of officer.

The table below will give you details about the ranks and the annual basic salaries of the Nigerian custom service according to structure.

I am sure that your curiosity about the benefits and salary structure of the Nigerian customs service must have brought you here. Well, you’re in lucky!

This article will clear up your misunderstanding by giving you a short breakdown of the ranks and salaries of Nigerian customs officials. If you are requesting this opportunity, a good knowledge this will be a good start.

Nigerian Custom Service Rank and Salary Structure

NCS Salary Structure Rank Wise: The classification system of the Nigerian customs service is very different from what is known about the paramilitary/military organizations in Nigeria. Salaries are evaluated according to the degree/level of the officer.

The following table will give you details about the rankings and basic annual salaries of the Nigerian Customs Service according to the structure.

Ranks Annual Basic Salaries Comptroller General ———- Deputy Comptroller-General ——— Assistant Comptroller-General ₦2,272,288 – ₦2,464,560 Comptrollers ₦1,759,829 – ₦1,966,281 Deputy Comptrollers ₦1,619,447 – ₦1,825,589 Assistant Comptrollers ₦1,225,584 – ₦1,405,449 Chief Superintendent Customs Officer ₦1,158,172 – ₦1,325,234 Deputy Superintendent Customs Officer ₦1,094,027 – ₦1,252,038 Assistant Superintendent of Customs I ₦1,012,562 – ₦1,143,539 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II ₦888,956 – ₦988991 Inspector of Custom ₦483,014 – ₦567,065 Assistant Inspector of Custom ₦357,358 – ₦411,484 Customs Assistant ₦298,506 – ₦330,321

Note: The table above is the annual basic salary structure of the Nigerian custom service as computed from the Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS).

Allowances and Benefits of Custom Officers

This includes:

House maintenance, Transport, Utility, Plain-Cloth allowance, General Services, Uniform maintenance, Furniture allowance, Meal subsidy, Detective and Personal Servant for entitled officers.