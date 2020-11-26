Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Dangote Refinery recruitment latest job openings [November 2020] – Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a subsidiary of Dangote Group, is a state-of-the-art refinery (world’s largest single train refinery) with an integrated petrochemical complex and an unltra-modern fetilizer complex with the largest trains in the world are under construction at Lekki, in Lagos State – Apply here!

Dangote Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form | Dangote.com/recruit.aspx – Here’s how to Apply for Dangote Recruitment 2020/2021 Form | You’ll be learning how application registration via Dangote.com/recruit.aspx online is done – Apply here!

Lateral Hiring

Dangote Group is the largest conglomerate in West Africa. Our hard-earned business reputation for excellence is achieved with a world-class workforce.

Dangote group is constantly seeking business leaders at different levels for critical and challenging roles which cut across a wide range of industry segments. Dangote group help to nurture and retain all successful recruited applicants.

Dangote group look for exceptional people who have an eye for details.

Entry Level

Dangote group is an Academy for Learning and Development.

As part of efforts to strengthen and develop the nation’s industrial sector, dangote group do creates lots of employment opportunities for young graduates from time to time.

Dangote Recruitment is made possible through the Academy Programme.

Requirements for Dangote Recruitment Form 2020

If you’d like to Apply for any Dangote group Recruitment then, you’ll need to note the under listed things:

Dangote group recruitment is going to recruit anyone with any of the Disciplines listed below:

Post Graduate

B Eng.

BSc.

Higher National Diploma (HND)

Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

An Olevel certificate like (WAEC or NECO) or it’s equivalent is compulsory.

Dangote ultimate aim is to have a highly trained and committed workforce to drive Dangote group businesses and also to beef up the nation’s industrial manpower needs through the trainings on the various platforms listed below:

Graduate Engineer Trainee Scheme (GETS)

Vocational Trainee Scheme

Management Trainee Scheme

Dangote Graduate Driver’s Academy

How to Apply for Dangote Recruitment 2020

Dangote Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form | Dangote.com/recruit.aspx – Here’s how to Apply for Dangote Recruitment 2020/2021 Form | You’ll be learning how application registration via Dangote.com/recruit.aspx online is done – Apply here!

Lateral Hiring

Dangote Group is the largest conglomerate in West Africa. Our hard-earned business reputation for excellence is achieved with a world-class workforce.

Dangote group is constantly seeking business leaders at different levels for critical and challenging roles which cut across a wide range of industry segments. Dangote group help to nurture and retain all successful recruited applicants.

Dangote group look for exceptional people who have an eye for details.

Entry Level

Dangote group is an Academy for Learning and Development.

As part of efforts to strengthen and develop the nation’s industrial sector, dangote group do creates lots of employment opportunities for young graduates from time to time.

Dangote Recruitment is made possible through the Academy Programme.

Requirements for Dangote Recruitment Form 2020

If you’d like to Apply for any Dangote group Recruitment then, you’ll need to note the under listed things:

Dangote group recruitment is going to recruit anyone with any of the Disciplines listed below:

Post Graduate

B Eng.

BSc.

Higher National Diploma (HND)

Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

An Olevel certificate like (WAEC or NECO) or it’s equivalent is compulsory.

Dangote ultimate aim is to have a highly trained and committed workforce to drive Dangote group businesses and also to beef up the nation’s industrial manpower needs through the trainings on the various platforms listed below:

Graduate Engineer Trainee Scheme (GETS)

Vocational Trainee Scheme

Management Trainee Scheme

Dangote Graduate Driver’s Academy

How to Apply for Dangote Recruitment 2020?

Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified business conglomerates with a hard – earned reputation for excellent business practices and products’ quality with its operational headquarters in the bustling metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria in West Africa.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Director General Manager (DGM), Marketing Development

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 22nd November, 2020.

Slot: 2 Openings

2.) Senior Manager, Market Development

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 22nd November, 2020.

Slot: 2 Openings

3.) Officer, Market Development

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 22nd November, 2020.

Slot: 2 Openings

4.) Junior Officer, Market Development

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 22nd November, 2020.

Slot: 2 Openings

5.) Field Assistant

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 22nd November, 2020.

Slot: 2 Openings

6.) Administrative Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

7.) Assistant General Manager (Mines)

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

8.) Civil Engineer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

9.) Electrical Engineer – Cement Industry

Location: Ogun

Deadline: Not Specified.

10.) Driver, Heavy Equipment Machines (HEM) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

11.) Inventory Stores Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

12.) Logistics Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

13.) Junior Survellance Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

14.) Estate Supervisor – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

15.) Administrative Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

16.) Senior Security Guard – Cement Industry

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

17.) Security Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

18.) Air Conditioning Technician – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

19.) Electrical Fitter – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

20.) Supervisor Electrical – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

21.) Electrical Technician – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

22.) Engineer, Electrical – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

23.) Clinker Terminal Safety Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

24.) Senior Laboratory Attendant – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

25.) Laboratory Assistant – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

26.) Head Laboratory Attendant – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

27.) Junior Quality Assurance Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

28.) Chief Quality Assurance Officer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

29.) Assistant General Manager – Quality Assurance, Research & Dev – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

30.) Chief General Manager – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

31.) Welder (Mobile Plant) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

32.) Auto Electrician (Mobile Plant) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

33.) Junior Technician / Junior Helper – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

34.) Heavy Equipment Machines Maintenance (HEMM) Mechanic

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

35.) Senior Technician (Mobile Plant) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

36.) Supervisor Maintenance / Inspection – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

37.) Assistant General Manager (Mobile Plant) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

38.) Manager, Electrical Engineering – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

39.) Senior General Manager, Electrical and Instrumentation – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

40.) Supervisor, Sand Quarry – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

41.) Junior Mining Engineer – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

42.) Deputy General Manager (Mines) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

43.) Head, HAM & Admin (Plant) – Cement Industry

Location: Ogun

Deadline: Not Specified.

44.) Head, Learning & Development – Cement Industry

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

45.) Head, Compensation & Benefits – Cement Industry

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

46.) Head, Recruitment – Cement Industry

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

47.) Heavy Equipment Mobile Operator Driver – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

48.) Junior Central Control Room Operator (CCRO) – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

49.) Mechanical Engineer (Cement Industry)

Location: Kogi

Deadline: Not Specified.

50.) Electrical Engineer (Cement Industry)

Location: Kogi

Deadline: Not Specified.

51.) Manager, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (Cement Industry)

Location: Kogi

Deadline: Not Specified.

52.) Supervisor, Maintenance / Inspection – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

53.) Driver – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

54.) Crusher / Hopper Attendant – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

55.) Stacker Operator – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

56.) Rock Breaker – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

57.) Driller – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

58.) Blaster – Cement Industry

Location: Benue

Deadline: Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online!

Warning!

Always visit Dangote group website so you will get direct information about Dangote careers. Do not pay anyone money for employment into Dangote group.

Report anyone that ask tiu for money or any thing to help you get a job at Dangote group.

Would you like us to freely inform you wherever there’s any recruitment going in Dangote group? If yes, kindly comment below with your phone number and e-mail address.

Do you want further update whenever Dangote group is recruiting? If yes, kindly share this guide about 2020 Dangote Recruitment application registration.

Was this guide helpful to you? Is yes, bookmark this page for future update from us.

Warning!

Always visit Dangote group website so you will get direct information about Dangote careers. Do not pay anyone money for employment into Dangote group.

Report anyone that ask tiu for money or any thing to help you get a job at Dangote group.

Would you like us to freely inform you wherever there’s any recruitment going in Dangote group? If yes, kindly comment below with your phone number and e-mail address.

Do you want further update whenever Dangote group is recruiting? If yes, kindly share this guide about 2020 Dangote Recruitment application registration.

Was this guide helpful to you? Is yes, bookmark this page for future update from us.