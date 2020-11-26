Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Ports Authority Recruitment 2020 Current Updates (November 2020) – Nigerian Ports Authority Recruitment 2020 updates as on 26th November 2020:

Current Status: Updates up to 26th November 2020: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Nigeria has not started new recruitment project.

News of Nigerian Ports Authority recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.

Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

About NPA

Nigerian Ports Authority is agency of the federal government which control and administration of the port in Nigeria . The main stations in charge include: Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos ; Calabar Port, Delta Port , Rivers Port located in Port Harcourt , and Onne Port . The work of the NPA is on behalf of the Ministry of Transport andNigerian Shippers’ Council . The headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority is located in Marina, Lagos

Official Portal: www.nigerianports.gov.ng

Recruitment Details

Generally the agency recruits for the following positions

Job Title

Assistant Manager, Harbour

Radio Officer II

Trainee Seaman

Marine Engineering Trainee

Pilot Trainee

Signalman-in-Training

Senior Marine Officer /Engineer

Marine Officer II

Assistant Manager, Radio

Fireman/Woman

Sub Officer

Assistant Fire Officer

General Manager, Security

General Requirements

Candidates applying for these positions must not be more than 30 years of age.

Qualified Candidates are advised to visit the NPA website, www.NPA.gov.ng and apply for the positions online..

Candidates are to upload their CVs and certificates.

Applicants will be required to take an online qualifying examination

Passing the relevant tests;

Your willingness to push yourself beyond your comfort zone;

Ability to show a flair to develop all the skills you need to be the best you can be.

The above guide is all you need to know about the general requirements for NPA recruitment 20 form. If you still need an in-dept knowledge about some other Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) criteria, kindly read the guide below:

You must be a Nigerian; either by birth or nationalisation.

Applicant must have a valid means of identification; A voters card, driving license or national immigration passport.

How to Apply

How to Apply for Nigerian Ports Authority Recruitment

In order to apply you need to visit the official NPA recruitment portal www.nigerianports.gov.ng

Check the career link

Check the available job vacancies

Read vacancy details

Apply as per instructions

