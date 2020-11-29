Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos State Begins Massive Recruitment 2020 – See Application: The Government of Lagos State headed by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, has started the recruitment of applicants into Lagos State Agripreneurship Programme (LAP) under its Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES) – Apply here!

The Programme is meant to train interested persons towards food security in Lagos State and to provide employment opportunities to thousands of persons in Lagos State.

Ms. Abisola Olusanya, on Tuesday told the public that the recruitment is in furtherance of the Lagos State government to provide a friendly environments where every youths are giving the opportunities to be productive and useful in line with Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu promises

The recruitment will cover for Batch 4, 5, and 6 and will employ over 15,000 persons within these batches, large enough to provide a value chain before the year 2023

General Requirements for Agripreneurship Programme (LAP)

“Specifically tailored for men between the ages of 18 and 35 years and

women between the ages of 18 and 55 years

Applicants are expected to collect and submit application forms between November 24 and December 8, 2020.

Shortlisted successful candidates would start the formal training at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, on Tuesday, 5th of January, 2021.

Interested participants are also expected to sit for a written examination on Monday and Tuesday, 14th and 15th of December, 2020,

Oral interviews would take place on Friday and Saturday, 18th and 19th December, 2020.

The one-month training exercise is aimed at improving capacity, creating wealth and employment in the agricultural value chains – poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetables”