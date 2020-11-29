Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Print Nigerian Army 80RRI Application & Guarantor Form 2020/2021 | naportal.com.ng – Print Nigerian Army 80RRI 2020/2021 Application & Guarantor Form | naportal.com.ng – The Nigerian Army 80 Regular Recruits Intake printing of online application and guarantor forms for candidates who did not print during the online application has commenced – Download form here!

Did you apply for for the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise? Be informed that the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 is out.

Candidates who are shortlisted should note that they must present their printed and duly signed online application forms and guarantor forms before they will be successful with the screening process.

How to Print Nigerian Army 80RRI 2020/2021 Application & Guarantor Form

Read below guidelines and procedures on how you can follow and have the required relevant documents printed if you didn’t do it earlier.

Follow these simple steps to achieve that

Candidates are to visit the Nigerian Army 80RRI Portal >> https://ims.army.mil.ng/login Login with your Registered Email and Password After Login in, Locate the “Printout” button Click on it and your Forms printing page will open, if you do it in a Cyber Cafe or have a printer you can print right away, otherwise save it in a pdf and have it printed later.

Remember without these two documents, there will be no screening for any candidate even when shortlisted.

Other Requirements for Screening.

Candidates are to come along with the following documents and items to their screening venue (Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres 2020/2021 | Check Screening Date Here)

White vests.

Blue short.

White canvas.

White socks.

Original and photocopies of their credentials.

Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB).

Writing materials (Biro and Pencil)

File Jacket

National Identity card/slip

Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs.

Candidates are to make they know their screening centres and also the date of their screening exercise and not fail to attend the screening exercise.

If you need any help or information, kindly leave a comment below and we will attend to it and try to solve your problems. Also let us know in the comment section if you will want to get latest news from the Nigerian Army Recruitment Exercise so you don’t miss out on anything.