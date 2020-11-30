Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Viral Click Network to redefine Digital marketing for Blockchain projects – The Blockchain industry has come a long way in redefining how people make money, spend money and store money; starting with Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency along with big chains such as Ethereum, XRP, TRON and Binance smart chain, the industry has witnessed more than double growth in the past two years.

Understanding how projects built on the Blockchain are solving most of human problems is key in mass adoption and the major drivers of the industry going mainstream depends largely on how developers communicate their goals and objectives to the general public.

The traditional method of reaching target audience in the brick and stone market can hardly suffice in getting the message across for Blockchain projects because for someone who has not heard or used cryptocurrncy has probably embraced the misconceptions associated with the industry; because of this, a strategic approach is needed to break these wall of misinformation in order to bring in more adoption.

At Viral Click Network, the team have studied and researched how to market Blockchain projects targeting those already in the industry as well as bringing in new users; depending on campaign goals and objectives, we are revolutionizing how to use digital marketing for Blockchain project.

What is Viral Click Network?

The Viral Click Network is a smart AI powered marketing tool which combines the reach of publishers with the influence of social media users to market Blockchain projects.

The VCN platform is the first digital marketing platform for Blockchain projects which leverages on the use of AI to authenticate ad impressions and social media shares by participants.

The platform combines the power of human input and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of social media marketing that produces specific trends for projects within a specific period of time as requested by advertisers.

We’re taking over the burden of getting Blockchain projects to the right audience that will use and support projects while developers focus more on creating and developing the next generation of Blockchain products.

The rationale for creating the Viral Click Network is to create an open-source, transparent and fraud-proof replacement to the existing stack. In a way, Viral Click Network’s mission is to create a new standard in digital advertising for Blockchain projects.

Key Platform Features

The Virial click network is a beautifully designed interface for our publishers, advertisers and partners to seamlessly interact with advertising campaigns.

Secure publisher dashboard – Enables publishers to easily display ads on their websites as well as have access to press releases for publications.

Advertiser Dashboard – Ad creation studio Enables advertisers to create campaigns, set budget, and duration; also features interface to drop press releases so our publishers can publish.

Social media posting dashboard – Allows our social media posters access to available campaigns, enables them to earn VCN tokens.

Ecosystem key features

The Viral Click network is here to revolutionize Blockchain marketing campaigns, below are key features to expect in our unique offering:

Simplified marketing tool for Blockchain projects – we know how difficult and time consuming it takes to market Blockchain products and we have made it a few clicks away from success.

Gateway for publication of press releases – Blockchain developers don’t need to contact every publisher for press releases, we make all the contact according to your budget.

Transparent campaign reporting – user friendly campaign reporting to track campaign impressions, click through rate, opt-ins, etc

Residual income for publishers and social media users – publishers and social media posters make steady income for participating in advertising campaigns.

Why Chose Us For Advertising Campaigns?

VCN Benefits

There are so many reason Blockchain developers will want to use our advertising campaign services for their projects which we have summarized below:

The VCN platform is your one stop shop for getting your Blockchain projects to the right audience.

Our media partners allows discounts on campaigns from our system which will prove cost effective for advertisers

Transparency in reporting campaign statistics build trust with publishers and advertisers.

It is now much easier to publish your press releases on our partner websites with just a few clicks on our system.

