Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres 2020/2021 | Check Screening Date Here – The Nigerian Army has announced the 80 Regular Recruits Intake Recruitment Screening Date, Venue/Centres and Requirements, Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates Here.
This is to inform all candidates who applied or are willing to apply for the Ongoing Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise on Naportal.com.ng that the screening date of candidates has been released.
How to Apply for Nigerian Army 80RRI
Are you searching for where to apply for the NA 80rri Recruitment? Then read instructions and apply here.
If you are here to check the date for the screening exercise of Nigerian Army 80 RRi Recruitment then you are on the right page, kindly read on.
Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Date
All candidates who applied for the NA Recruitment Exercise for 80 Regular Recruits Intake are to take note of the screening date and schedule and never to miss it as that will get them disqualified.
The names of shortlisted candidates for screening exercise of the NA 80rri recruitment is scheduled will be released on 2 December, 2020.
Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on 8 December 2020
Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will participate in the screening exercise.
Also note that there won’t be any form of computer based test exam for the 2019 NA 80 RRI Recruitment.
Screening Requirements
Candidates who are shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 80rri screening exercise are to come along to their respective screening centres with the following items:
- White vests.
- Blue short.
- White canvas.
- White socks.
- Original and photocopies of their credentials.
- Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB).
- Writing materials (Biro and Pencil)
- File Jacket
- National Identity card/slip
- BVN Printout
- Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs.
- Copy of Online Application and Guarantor Forms. Get it Here
Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres.
Candidates who applied for the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise are to take note that there shall be no special screening centres.
All screening of potential recruits will be done at the candidates respective state of origin.
Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres in Nigeria
1). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 1
Benue
Nasarawa
Plateau
FCT, Abuja
Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi
2). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 2
Kwara
Niger
Kogi
Headquarters, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna
3). NORTH EAST ZONE 1
Adamawa
Taraba
Borno
Headquarters 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yola
4). NORTH EAST ZONE 2
Bauchi
Yobe
Gombe
Headquarters 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, Bauchi
5) NORTH WEST ZONE 1
Kano
Kebbi
Sokoto
Zamfara
Headquarters 1 Brigade, Sokoto
6). NORTH WEST ZONE 2
Jigawa
Kaduna
Katsina
Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna
7). SOUTH EAST 1
Abia
Imo
Headquarters 34 Brigade Nigerian Army, Obinze Barracks Owerri
8 South East 2
Anambra
Ebonyi
Enugu
Headquarters 82 Division Garrison, Enugu
8). SOUTH SOUTH 1
Akwa-Ibom
Cross River
Rivers
Headquarters, 2 Brigade Port Harcourt
10). SOUTH SOUTH 2
Bayelsa
Delta
Edo
Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin
11). SOUTH WEST 1
Lagos
Ogun
Ondo
Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure
12). SOUTH WEST 2
Ekiti
Osun
Oyo
Headquarters 2 Division Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan
or
|Serial
|State
|Exam Centre
|Location
|1
|Abia
|Ibeku High School
|Umuahia
|2
|Adamawa
|Command Secondary School
|Gibson Jallo Cantonment, 23 Bde, Yola
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|Christ the King College
|Uyo
|4
|Anambra
|Igwebuike Grammar School
|Awka
|5
|Bauchi
|Government Day Secondary School
|Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi
|6
|Bayelsa
|Bishop Dimi Grammar School
|Yenegoa
|7
|Benue 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|NASME, Makurdi
|8
|Benue 2
|72 SF BN
|NASME, Makurdi
|9
|Borno
|Command Day Secondary School
|Maimalari Cantonment, 21 Bde, Maiduguri
|10
|Cross River 1
|Command Children School
|13 Bde, Calabar
|11
|Cross River 2
|Godwin Alli Cantonment
|13 Bde, Ogoja
|12
|Delta
|West End Mixed Secondary School
|4 Bde, Asaba
|13
|Ebonyi
|Command Children School
|Abakaliki
|14
|Edo 1
|Army Children School Isior Barracks
|NASST, Benin City
|15
|Edo 2
|NASEME Nichoho Barracks
|NASME, Auchi
|16
|Ekiti
|Christ School
|Ado Ekiti
|17
|Enugu
|Command Day Secondary School
|Abakpa Barracks, Enugu
|18
|FCT 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|Lungi Barracks, Abuja
|19
|FCT 2
|20
|Gombe
|Government Secondary School Gombe
|301 (GS) Arty Regt
|21
|Imo
|Command Children School
|Obinze Barracks, Owerri
|22
|Jigawa
|Jigawa State Polytechnic
|Dutse
|23
|Kaduna 1
|Command Children School
|Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna
|24
|Kaduna 2
|Command Children School
|Dantunku, Waff Road, Kaduna
|25
|Kaduna 3
|Nigerian Army Sch of Military Police
|Basawa Barrack, Zaria
|26
|Kano
|Command Children School
|Bukavu Barracks, 3 Bde, Kano
|27
|Katsina
|Natsinta Day Secondary School
|35 Bn, Katsina
|28
|Kebbi
|Nagari College
|Birnin Kebbi
|29
|Kogi 1
|Command Children School
|Maigumeri Barracks, HQ CAR, Lokoja
|30
|Kogi 2
|Kogi State University
|Ayangba
|31
|Kwara
|Command Children School
|Sobi Barracks, Ilorin
|32
|Lagos 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos
|33
|Lagos 2
|Ojo Cantonment
|Ojo, Lagos
|34
|Nassarawa
|Government Secondary School
|Lafia
|35
|Niger
|Command Children School
|31 FAB, Minna
|36
|Ogun
|Army Children School
|Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta
|37
|Ondo
|Army Children School
|Owena Barracks, Akure
|38
|Osun
|Osogbo Grammar School
|Osogbo
|39
|Oyo
|Command Day Seconday School
|Ibadan
|40
|Plateau
|Command Children School
|Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos
|41
|Rivers
|Command Children School
|Isaac Boro Barracks, 2 Bde, Port Harcourt
|42
|Sokoto
|Command Children School
|Giginya Barracks, 1 Bde, Sokoto
|43
|Taraba
|Government Teachers College
|Jalingo
|44
|Yobe
|Government Day Secondary School
|Damaturu
|45
|Zamfara
|Gusau Secondary School Gusau
|1 BAD, Gusau
Have you missed the 80RRI Recruitment Exercise? If you have not applied, kindly do so by visiting this page >> Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Form Portal 2020/2021 | naportal.com.ng If you are having issues submitting your application, kindly comment below and we will help you out.