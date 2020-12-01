Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres 2020/2021 | Check Screening Date Here – The Nigerian Army has announced the 80 Regular Recruits Intake Recruitment Screening Date, Venue/Centres and Requirements, Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates Here.

This is to inform all candidates who applied or are willing to apply for the Ongoing Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise on Naportal.com.ng that the screening date of candidates has been released.

How to Apply for Nigerian Army 80RRI

Are you searching for where to apply for the NA 80rri Recruitment? Then read instructions and apply here.

If you are here to check the date for the screening exercise of Nigerian Army 80 RRi Recruitment then you are on the right page, kindly read on.

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Date

All candidates who applied for the NA Recruitment Exercise for 80 Regular Recruits Intake are to take note of the screening date and schedule and never to miss it as that will get them disqualified.

The names of shortlisted candidates for screening exercise of the NA 80rri recruitment is scheduled will be released on 2 December, 2020.

Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on 8 December 2020

Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will participate in the screening exercise.

Also note that there won’t be any form of computer based test exam for the 2019 NA 80 RRI Recruitment.

Screening Requirements

Candidates who are shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 80rri screening exercise are to come along to their respective screening centres with the following items:

White vests. Blue short. White canvas. White socks. Original and photocopies of their credentials. Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB). Writing materials (Biro and Pencil) File Jacket National Identity card/slip BVN Printout Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs. Copy of Online Application and Guarantor Forms. Get it Here

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres.

Candidates who applied for the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise are to take note that there shall be no special screening centres.

All screening of potential recruits will be done at the candidates respective state of origin.

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres in Nigeria

1). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 1

Benue

Nasarawa

Plateau

FCT, Abuja

Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi

2). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 2

Kwara

Niger

Kogi

Headquarters, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna

3). NORTH EAST ZONE 1

Adamawa

Taraba

Borno

Headquarters 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yola

4). NORTH EAST ZONE 2

Bauchi

Yobe

Gombe

Headquarters 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, Bauchi

5) NORTH WEST ZONE 1

Kano

Kebbi

Sokoto

Zamfara

Headquarters 1 Brigade, Sokoto

6). NORTH WEST ZONE 2

Jigawa

Kaduna

Katsina

Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna

7). SOUTH EAST 1

Abia

Imo

Headquarters 34 Brigade Nigerian Army, Obinze Barracks Owerri

8 South East 2

Anambra

Ebonyi

Enugu

Headquarters 82 Division Garrison, Enugu

8). SOUTH SOUTH 1

Akwa-Ibom

Cross River

Rivers

Headquarters, 2 Brigade Port Harcourt

10). SOUTH SOUTH 2

Bayelsa

Delta

Edo

Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin

11). SOUTH WEST 1

Lagos

Ogun

Ondo

Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure

12). SOUTH WEST 2

Ekiti

Osun

Oyo

Headquarters 2 Division Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan

or

Serial State Exam Centre Location 1 Abia Ibeku High School Umuahia 2 Adamawa Command Secondary School Gibson Jallo Cantonment, 23 Bde, Yola 3 Akwa Ibom Christ the King College Uyo 4 Anambra Igwebuike Grammar School Awka 5 Bauchi Government Day Secondary School Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi 6 Bayelsa Bishop Dimi Grammar School Yenegoa 7 Benue 1 Command Day Secondary School NASME, Makurdi 8 Benue 2 72 SF BN NASME, Makurdi 9 Borno Command Day Secondary School Maimalari Cantonment, 21 Bde, Maiduguri 10 Cross River 1 Command Children School 13 Bde, Calabar 11 Cross River 2 Godwin Alli Cantonment 13 Bde, Ogoja 12 Delta West End Mixed Secondary School 4 Bde, Asaba 13 Ebonyi Command Children School Abakaliki 14 Edo 1 Army Children School Isior Barracks NASST, Benin City 15 Edo 2 NASEME Nichoho Barracks NASME, Auchi 16 Ekiti Christ School Ado Ekiti 17 Enugu Command Day Secondary School Abakpa Barracks, Enugu 18 FCT 1 Command Day Secondary School Lungi Barracks, Abuja 19 FCT 2 20 Gombe Government Secondary School Gombe 301 (GS) Arty Regt 21 Imo Command Children School Obinze Barracks, Owerri 22 Jigawa Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse 23 Kaduna 1 Command Children School Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna 24 Kaduna 2 Command Children School Dantunku, Waff Road, Kaduna 25 Kaduna 3 Nigerian Army Sch of Military Police Basawa Barrack, Zaria 26 Kano Command Children School Bukavu Barracks, 3 Bde, Kano 27 Katsina Natsinta Day Secondary School 35 Bn, Katsina 28 Kebbi Nagari College Birnin Kebbi 29 Kogi 1 Command Children School Maigumeri Barracks, HQ CAR, Lokoja 30 Kogi 2 Kogi State University Ayangba 31 Kwara Command Children School Sobi Barracks, Ilorin 32 Lagos 1 Command Day Secondary School Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos 33 Lagos 2 Ojo Cantonment Ojo, Lagos 34 Nassarawa Government Secondary School Lafia 35 Niger Command Children School 31 FAB, Minna 36 Ogun Army Children School Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta 37 Ondo Army Children School Owena Barracks, Akure 38 Osun Osogbo Grammar School Osogbo 39 Oyo Command Day Seconday School Ibadan 40 Plateau Command Children School Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos 41 Rivers Command Children School Isaac Boro Barracks, 2 Bde, Port Harcourt 42 Sokoto Command Children School Giginya Barracks, 1 Bde, Sokoto 43 Taraba Government Teachers College Jalingo 44 Yobe Government Day Secondary School Damaturu 45 Zamfara Gusau Secondary School Gusau 1 BAD, Gusau

