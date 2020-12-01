Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres 2020/2021 | Check Screening Date Here

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres 2020/2021 | Check Screening Date Here – The Nigerian Army has announced the 80 Regular Recruits Intake Recruitment Screening Date, Venue/Centres and Requirements, Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates Here.

This is to inform all candidates who applied or are willing to apply for the Ongoing Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise on Naportal.com.ng that the screening date of candidates has been released.

How to Apply for Nigerian Army 80RRI

Are you searching for where to apply for the NA 80rri Recruitment? Then read instructions and apply here.

If you are here to check the date for the screening exercise of Nigerian Army 80 RRi Recruitment then you are on the right page, kindly read on.

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Date

All candidates who applied for the NA Recruitment Exercise for 80 Regular Recruits Intake are to take note of the screening date and schedule and never to miss it as that will get them disqualified.

The names of shortlisted candidates for screening exercise of the NA 80rri recruitment is scheduled will be released on 2 December, 2020.

Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on 8 December 2020

Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will participate in the screening exercise.

Also note that there won’t be any form of computer based test exam for the 2019 NA 80 RRI Recruitment.

Screening Requirements

Candidates who are shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 80rri screening exercise are to come along to their respective screening centres with the following items:

  1. White vests.
  2. Blue short.
  3. White canvas.
  4. White socks.
  5. Original and photocopies of their credentials.
  6. Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB).
  7. Writing materials (Biro and Pencil)
  8. File Jacket
  9. National Identity card/slip
  10. BVN Printout
  11. Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs.
  12. Copy of Online Application and Guarantor Forms. Get it Here

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres.

Candidates who applied for the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Exercise are to take note that there shall be no special screening centres.

All screening of potential recruits will be done at the candidates respective state of origin.

Nigerian Army 80RRI Screening Centres in Nigeria

1).  NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 1

Benue
Nasarawa
Plateau
FCT, Abuja
Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi

2). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 2

Kwara
Niger
Kogi
Headquarters, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna

3). NORTH EAST ZONE 1

Adamawa
Taraba
Borno
Headquarters 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yola

4). NORTH EAST ZONE 2

Bauchi
Yobe
Gombe
Headquarters 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, Bauchi

5) NORTH WEST ZONE 1

Kano
Kebbi
Sokoto
Zamfara
Headquarters 1 Brigade, Sokoto

6). NORTH WEST ZONE 2

Jigawa
Kaduna
Katsina
Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna

7). SOUTH EAST 1

Abia
Imo
Headquarters 34 Brigade Nigerian Army, Obinze Barracks Owerri
8 South East 2
Anambra
Ebonyi
Enugu
Headquarters 82 Division Garrison, Enugu

8). SOUTH SOUTH 1

Akwa-Ibom
Cross River
Rivers
Headquarters, 2 Brigade Port Harcourt

10). SOUTH SOUTH 2

Bayelsa
Delta
Edo
Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin

11). SOUTH WEST 1

Lagos
Ogun
Ondo
Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure

12). SOUTH WEST 2

Ekiti
Osun
Oyo
Headquarters 2 Division Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan

or

Serial State Exam Centre Location
1 Abia Ibeku High School Umuahia
2 Adamawa Command Secondary School Gibson Jallo Cantonment, 23 Bde, Yola
3 Akwa Ibom Christ the King College Uyo
4 Anambra Igwebuike Grammar School Awka
5 Bauchi Government Day Secondary School Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi
6 Bayelsa Bishop Dimi Grammar School Yenegoa
7 Benue 1 Command Day Secondary School NASME, Makurdi
8 Benue 2 72 SF BN NASME, Makurdi
9 Borno Command Day Secondary School Maimalari Cantonment, 21 Bde, Maiduguri
10 Cross River 1 Command Children School 13 Bde, Calabar
11 Cross River 2 Godwin Alli Cantonment 13 Bde, Ogoja
12 Delta West End Mixed Secondary School 4 Bde, Asaba
13 Ebonyi Command Children School Abakaliki
14 Edo 1 Army Children School Isior Barracks NASST, Benin City
15 Edo 2 NASEME Nichoho Barracks NASME, Auchi
16 Ekiti Christ School Ado Ekiti
17 Enugu Command Day Secondary School Abakpa Barracks, Enugu
18 FCT 1 Command Day Secondary School Lungi Barracks, Abuja
19 FCT 2
20 Gombe Government Secondary School Gombe 301 (GS) Arty Regt
21 Imo Command Children School Obinze Barracks, Owerri
22 Jigawa Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse
23 Kaduna 1 Command Children School Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna
24 Kaduna 2 Command Children School Dantunku, Waff Road, Kaduna
25 Kaduna 3 Nigerian Army Sch of Military Police Basawa Barrack, Zaria
26 Kano Command Children School Bukavu Barracks, 3 Bde, Kano
27 Katsina Natsinta Day Secondary School 35 Bn, Katsina
28 Kebbi Nagari College Birnin Kebbi
29 Kogi 1 Command Children School Maigumeri Barracks, HQ CAR, Lokoja
30 Kogi 2 Kogi State University Ayangba
31 Kwara Command Children School Sobi Barracks, Ilorin
32 Lagos 1 Command Day Secondary School Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos
33 Lagos 2 Ojo Cantonment Ojo, Lagos
34 Nassarawa Government Secondary School Lafia
35 Niger Command Children School 31 FAB, Minna
36 Ogun Army Children School Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta
37 Ondo Army Children School Owena Barracks, Akure
38 Osun Osogbo Grammar School Osogbo
39 Oyo Command Day Seconday School Ibadan
40 Plateau Command Children School Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos
41 Rivers Command Children School Isaac Boro Barracks, 2 Bde, Port Harcourt
42 Sokoto Command Children School Giginya Barracks, 1 Bde, Sokoto
43 Taraba Government Teachers College Jalingo
44 Yobe Government Day Secondary School Damaturu
45 Zamfara Gusau Secondary School Gusau 1 BAD, Gusau

