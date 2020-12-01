Nigerian Army 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 | recruitment.army.mil.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates PDF Download 2020/2021 | recruitment.army.mil.ng – The Nigerian Army (NA) has begun shortlisting candidates that applied for the 80 Regular Recruit Intake (80RRI) for physical screening and medicals 2020/2021 – View list here!

The screening exercise of the Nigerian Army (NA) 80RRI Recruitment will come up soon and only candidates who are shortlisted for the screening exercise will participate.

In case you don’t know, the Nigerian Army 80rri Recruitment Form is now closed for 80RRI, if you have not applied, Kindly wait and apply for next year’s 80RRI.

How to Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates Pdf.

Are you searching for the Nigerian Army 2020/2021 recruitment shortlisted candidates?, Have you applied for the 80RRI Recruitment Exercise and you are looking for where to download the list of successful candidates? If yes then this is where you can get the names of candidates shortlisted for the physical screening and medicals.

Be rest assured that if you completed your NA 80RRI Recruitment Application Form successfully, be expecting to be among the list of candidates that will be shortlisted.

Download Nigerian Army 80RRI Names of Successful Candidates PDF.

Kindly note that the list will be released by all states of the federation on https://recruitment.army.mil.ng, if you want to view names of candidates shortlisted in PDF or none pdf in your state, kindly click on the Name of your state below to view shortlisted candidates.

Abia State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Adamawa State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Akwa Ibom State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Anambra State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Bauchi State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Bayelsa State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Benue State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Borno State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Cross River State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Delta State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Ebonyi State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Edo State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Ekiti State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Enugu State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 FCT 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Gombe State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Imo State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Jigawa State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Kaduna State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Kano State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Katsina State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Kebbi State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Kogi State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Kwara State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Lagos State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Nasarawa State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Niger State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Ogun State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Ondo State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Osun State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Oyo State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Plateau State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Rivers State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Sokoto State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Taraba State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Yobe State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020 Zamfara State 80RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2020

In case you need a pdf copy of any state above, kindly indicate in the comment section below and we will forward the list of the requested state in pdf version.

NOTE: NAMES OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR SCREENING WOULD BE RELEASED ON 2 DECEMBER 2020

Latest News Update on NA 80RRI Shortlist

The Nigerian Army has now uploaded the shortlisted candidates for the 80 Regular Recruit Intake for 2020/2021. Kindly click on your state above to be able to see names of candidates shortlisted for the screening exercise.