PTF reveals resumption date for NYSC batch B orientation camp – The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 said Monday that the second stream of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) would resume on December 3, 2020.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said the date was chosen at the end of the camp training for the first stream corps members, adding that the third stream would be called to camp in January 2021.

The SGF also spoke on the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, saying the event would take place early 2021 when measures to minimise spread of COVID-19 in sports camp would have been put in place.

“Over the past weeks, discussions have been held about the safety issues pertaining to the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo state.

“New dates have been agreed upon early in 2021, before which, measures would be put in place to minimize infections,” he said.

He said the Presidential Task Force was concerned about the rise of Nigeria’s case profile in comparison with other African countries, particularly as the country rose in rank from being the eighth in cumulative case load to fifth in both case load and number of deaths.

“The global number of COVID-19 infections crossed 63 million on Sunday, 29th November, 2020. Similarly, the USA crossed the 13 million mark and has been recording high daily case incidence of over 130,000 for two straight weeks. In Africa, Nigeria ranks 5th for both the highest cumulative cases and deaths,” he said.

He reiterated the call for all citizens to remain vigilant always, saying the business of safety against COVID-19 and security against insurgents and other forms of criminal activities is the business of everybody.

He said the PTF is escalating its surveillance and testing drive to ensure that the spread of the virus is effectively contained even as the nation approach the festive season.

“We shall continue to remind Nigerians that all non-essential trips should be put off this December. This is for your safety and good health,” he said.

Speaking on the vaccines, the SGF said there has been lots of positive developments around the world regarding vaccines.

“There has been a lot of positive developments around the world regarding vaccines. This is a significant achievement. However, before it becomes available, we urge you to continue to comply with the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“The PTF is already working on the strategy for gaining access to the Vaccine as soon as they are available,” he said.