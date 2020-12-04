Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Breaking: Scores join unemployed Nigerians as Arik air sacks 300 staff – Up to 300 staff of Arik Air have lost their jobs after the popular Nigeria airline sack many under its payroll.

According to a statement on Friday by the airline’s spokesman, Adebanji Ola, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

“50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff has been on an unpaid leave of absence in the past six months on a base allowance.”