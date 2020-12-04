Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ecobank reports 87% drop in Profit after Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020 – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc, reports audited results for nine months ended 30th September 2020.

From the result, Ecobank Group’s gross earnings down 5% to $1,613.4 million (up 0.4% to NGN 613.1 billion) while its revenue rose by 4% to $1,213.5 million (up 9% to NGN 461.2 billion).

Key financial highlights: