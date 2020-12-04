Ecobank reports 87% drop in Profit after Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020

December 4, 2020 Tosan Olajide BANKING

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Ecobank reports 87% drop in Profit after Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020 – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc, reports audited results for nine months ended 30th September 2020.

From the result, Ecobank Group’s gross earnings down 5% to $1,613.4 million (up 0.4% to NGN 613.1 billion) while its revenue rose by 4% to $1,213.5 million (up 9% to NGN 461.2 billion).

Read also: Digital Banking Holds The Key To Financial Inclusion In Nigeria —-Segun Agbaje

Key financial highlights:

  • Profit before tax and goodwill impairment down 17% to $250.2 million (down 13% to NGN 95.1 billion)
  • Profit before tax down 70% to $90.8 million (down 68% to NGN 34.5 billion)
  • Profit after tax down 88% to $27.1 million (down 87% to NGN 10.3 billion)
  • Total assets up 3% to $24.4 billion (up 9% to NGN 9,430.2 billion)
  • Loans and advances to customers down 8% to $8.5 billion (down 3% to NGN 3,294.5 billion)
  • Deposits from customers up 7% to $17.3 billion (up 13% to NGN 6,685.8 billion)
  • Total equity down 3% to $1.8 billion (up 3% at NGN 708.6 billion)
Ecobank reports 87 drop in Profit after Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020
Ecobank reports 87 drop in Profit after Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*