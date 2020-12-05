Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NNPC Recruitment 2021 – Portal & How To Apply [careers.nnpcgroup.com] – NNPC recruitment 2021 will soon commence with the corporation opening the NNPC recruitment portal to receive applications from Nigerians from different engineering fields, especially fresh graduates and equally in the administrative areas – Apply here!

The 2021 NNPC recruitment would be in two categories –

Graduate Trainees and

Experienced Hire

On its official website, www.nnpcgroup.com, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation provided the various fields in which there are vacancies as well as the qualifications required for the positions. The corporation also warned candidates against passing through intermediaries, stressing: “NNPC and its subsidiaries will NEVER request payment for applications and/or job placements. All interested applicants will be required to undergo the NNPC recruitment process.”

How To Apply for NNPC Job Vacancies 2021

STEP ONE

Go to NNPC recruitment portal : https://careers.nnpcgroup.com

Click on Graduate Trainees or Experienced Hire

Read through the NNPC job descriptions and the requirements for the NNPC jobs.

If you are qualified, proceed by clicking the ‘APPLY’ button

If you opted in for NNPC graduate trainee job vacancy, you will see the NNPC recruitment registration form after you click the APPLY button. Fill the form to create your account, the details which you will use to login to the NNPC recruitments portal.

If you opted in for the NNPC experienced hire, you will see lists of NNPC jobs for experienced hire after you click the APPLY button. You are to browse through the list and apply for the one you are qualified for.

After you create your account at the NNPC recruitment website, a verification email will be sent to the email address you entered in the registration form.

Once you click the link in the email, your account will be verified and you will then be able to continue with your NNPC recruitment application.

Login to your newly created account to begin application for job

NOTE ON PASSPORT UPLOAD:

Image Specification

Your photo or digital image must be:

JPEG or PNG format and no larger than 200kb in size

In color

Taken within the last 6 months to reflect your current appearance

With a neutral facial expression and both eyes open

Taken in your normal daily clothing Uniforms should not be worn in your photo, except religious clothing that is worn daily. Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, or similar items are not acceptable in your photo If you normally wear a hearing device, or similar articles, they may be worn in your photo.



Tips:

Background

The area behind you in the photo should be uncluttered and either white or off-white. Sit in front of a plain white or off-white background for best results.

Head Size

Your photo must show your entire head, from the top of your hair to the bottom of your chin. In a good photo, the height of your head will measure 1-1-3/8 inches (25 to 35mm), or fill between 50%-70% of the photo

You can save your applications and continue at a later time, after confirming your information and thorough review you can submit after which you can nolonger be able to change anything or edit.

Scam Alert

NNPC and its subsidiaries will NEVER request payments for applications and/or jobs placements. All interested applicants will be required to undergo the NNPC recruitment process.

About NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is Nigeria’s National Oil Company with the mandate to manage the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources. As a global player in the International Oil and Gas Industry, their operations span the entire Oil and Gas Value Chain. Their business operations are managed through Strategic Business and Corporate Services Units (SBUs/CSUs) in diverse locations across Nigeria.