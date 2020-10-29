Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

apply.inecrecruitment.com – INEC Recruitment Portal Login & Apply 2020 | inecnigeria.org – INEC Recruitment Portal Login & Apply 2020 | apply.inecrecruitment.com and inecnigeria.org – The The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is recruiting, read this guidelines to apply online – Apply here!

Are you searching for the official INEC Recruitment Portal to login and submit your application online? If yes then you are on the right page to know all the vital information and requirements to apply for INEC Jobs 2020.

Official INEC Recruitment Portal

The general public should note that the only official INEC Recruitment Portal for 2020 recruitment exercise is www.inecnigeria.org and www.inecrecruitment.com

Candidates who wish to apply for INEC Recruitment must not make use of any other links other than the ones provided above.

Apply for INEC Recruitment on www.inecrecruitment.com

Candidates are to submit their application online on www.inecrecruitment.com from February 10th 2020. Follow the below guidelines for smother application process.

Visit www.inecrecruitment.com or apply.inecrecruitment.com Fill in your First and Second Name, Phone Number and your valid email address Solve and security check and Submit to be taken to the portal to fill your application form.

Make sure not to make any mistake in filling your credentials and other details, note that candidates with wrong details and multiple applications will be disqualified.

INEC Application deadline or closing date has not been communicated, that means the recruitment portal is open till further notice.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the next phase of the recruitment exercise.

INEC Recruitment Form Requirements

For detailed information and requirements on the INEC Recruitment Form, kindly check it out on this page >> https://recruitmentportalngr.com/apply-inecrecruitment-com-inec-recruitment-portal-login-apply-2020-inecnigeria-org/.

INEC Recruitment Closing Date

The deadline for the INEC Recruitment exercise 2020 has been announced, all interested and qualified candidates are to hurry and submit their application online, The deadline is March 1st 2020.

Things to Note For INEC Recruitment 2020

You must be 18 years and above to register for the 2020 INEC Recruitment.

Only one registration is permitted, failure to comply will lead to disqualification

The application is free

You must possess a valid form of identification

You can be called to any part of the country for an aptitude test, interview or job placement, as the Commission deems fit

You will be responsible for all your expenses if called for an aptitude test or interview, this include your transportation, feeding and accommodation

You cannot edit your biodata once submitted

The Commission reserves the right to cancel your application on an account of a breach

The Commission reserves the right to modify the application, the terms of use, and any other agreement as it relates to this exercise

In case you are facing challenges submitting your application, kindly leave a comment below and we will try yo attend to you and try to help with a smooth application process.