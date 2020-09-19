Nigerian Airforce Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Airforce DRC/DSSC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – Download PDF List Here – The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has released the names of candidates who were successful from the just concluded Direct Regular Commission (DRC) Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) to participate in an interview – View full list here!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of successful candidates shortlisted for the 2020 airmen/airwomen recruitment selection board interview.

NAF announced this in a post on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Candidates who applied are advised to check for their names.

The post read: “LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR THE 2020 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT SELECTION BOARD INTERVIEW

“Successful candidates (listed @ https://airforce.mil.ng/downloads) are hereby invited to attend Year 2020 @NigAirForce Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview Nigerian Air Force @NigAirForce

“At the NAF Base, Kawo – Kaduna from 24 Sep – 12 Nov 2020. Candidates are to report with the following:

Originals & Photocopies of their Credentials, 2 White Vests, 2 Blue PT Shorts, One Pair of Canvas Shoes, 4 Passport Photographs, Face Masks & Hand Sanitizer.”

How to Check NAF Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates in PDF

Candidates who applied to work with the Nigerian Airforce are to proceed and check for the names on the attached pdf file below.

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR 2020 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE DIRECT REGULAR COMMISSION/DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION MEDICAL SPECIAL ENLISTMENT INTERVIEW

Download it Here…

Only candidates who finds their names on the above list are eligible to participate in the screening/interview or medicals exercise which is scheduled to take place soon.

NAF DSSC Screening / Interview Date 2020 | Batch B

Candidates are to bring along the following:

Original and Photocopies of Credentials. Two White Vests. Two Blue PT Shorts. One Pair of Canvas Shoe Four Passport Photographs.

