Current Price List of Shoprite Nigeria (2020) – If you’re looking for a frequently updated Shoprite Nigeria price list, you’re just on the right page. Here, we feature a list of various products available at Shoprite stores all over the country as well as their prices.

With this piece, our aim is to help you know how much each product costs, so you can plan your budget even before entering the nearest Shoprite mall. Remember, Shoprite promises to offer lower prices as well as a world-class shopping experience on a wide range of food products, small appliances, and household goods.

So, without further ado, let’s show you the prices!

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Foodstuffs

Product Price (Naira) Golden Penny Semovita 1kg 489.99 Golden Penny Semovita 2kg 879.99 Mamador Vegetable Oil 4.5lt 2059.99 Golden Penny Vegetable Oil 5lt 2999.99 Golden Penny Vegetable Oil 1lt 699.99 Kings Vegetable Oil 5lt 3699.99 Golden Penny Soya Oil 1899.99 Active Vegetable Oil 3lt 2449.99 Active Vegetable Oil 5lt 3499.99 Active Vegetable Oil 1lt 819.99 Zeenab Palm Oil 1.5lt 1049.99 Zeenab Palm Oil 2lt 1289.99 Zeenab Palm Oil 5lt 2539.99 Chat Food Palm Oil 3lt 2199.99 Ayoola Beans Flour 1kg 649.99 Endys Beans Flour 1kg 836.99 Endys Yam Flour 1kg 559.999 Ayoola Yam Flour 1.8kg 799.99 Ayoola Plantain Flour 0.9kg 829.99 Ayoola Poundo Yam Flour 4.5kg 4599.99 Ayoola Poundo Yam Flour 1.5kg 1999.99 Endys Poundo Yam 2kg 1679.99 Gari 2kg 899.99 Ebulawa Garri 2kg 1099.99 Elkris Super Oat 879.99 Elkris Super Oat Swallow 1299.99 Lintex Rice 1199.99 Aoun Rice 1149.99 Double T Ofada Rice 5kg 5429.99 Double T Ofada Rice 500g 599.99 Double T Ofada Rice 1kg 1189.99 Indomie Onion Chicken 64.99 Indomie Super Pack 99.99 Indomie Chicken 49.99 Indomie Oriental Fried 99.99 Indomie Pepper Soup 94.99 Golden Penny Instant Noodles 70g 44.99 Golden Penny Instant Noodles 100g 64.99 Honey Well Instant Noodles 70g 44.99 Power Pasta Spaghetti 199.99 Dangote Spaghetti 179.99 Golden Penny Pasta Twist 249.99 Golden Penny Spaghetti 229.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Spices & Sauces

Whole Cloves 599.99 Cameroon Pepper Spice 699.99 Coriander 799.99 Whole Oregano 599.99 Yellow Pepper Powder 659.99 Lemon Pepper Seasoning 599.99 Onion Powder 599.99 Pure Ground Pepper Ginger 599.99 Aace Foods: Powder 399.99 Adobo With Pimento 599.99 Spice Supreme: Fish Seasoning 599.99 Spice Supreme: Chicken Seasoning 599.99 Spice Supreme: Streak Seasoning 599.99 Spice Supreme: Barbecue Seasoning 599.99 Spice Supreme: Pure Ground Cumin 599.99 Spice Supreme: Oriental Five Spices 599.99 Aace Foods: Fried Rice Seasoning Powder 199.99 Spice Supreme: Fried Rice Spice 599.99 Spice Supreme: Ground Cinnamon 599.99 Spice Supreme: Jollof Rice Spice 599.99 Aace Foods: Tumeric 399.99 Chat Foods: Cray Fish 1339.99 Chat Foods: Shrimps 1339.99 Chat Foods: Stock Fish Flakes 1339.99 Chat Foods: Stock Fish Cord 1339.99 Cerebos Iodized Table Salt 500g 599.99 Cerebos Iodized Sea Salt 500g 799.99 Dangote Salt 250g 44.99 Dangote Salt 500g 89.99 Mamador Chicken Seasoning Cube 779.99 Adja Cubes 829.99 Royco Cube 149.99 Onga Stew 84.99 Maggi Star Chicken Flour 629.99 Maggi Star Seasoning Powder 539.99 Knorr Chicken Cube 729.99 Knorr Cube (Regular) 529.99 Foodtown: Apple Cider Vinegar 1999.99 Wellington: Balsamic Vinegar 1999.99 Wellington: Apple Cider Vinegar 1399.99 Safari: Brown Grape Vinegar 999.99 Safari: White Grape Vinegar 399.99 La Mayo 829.99 Bama Mayonnaise 999.99 Koo: Cherkins 999.99 Carmel: Cherkins 1079.99 Tuna Marina 1169.99 Judy`S: Pickled Onion Strong 929.99 Amayi Food: Sauce Pepper 529.99 Dolly`S: Tomato Ketchup 549.99 Laser: Tomato Ketchup 599.99 Heinz: Tomato Ketchup 469.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Pet Food & Accessories

Breeder Choice: Beef Chuner 509.99 Breeder Choice: Chicken And Vegetable 539.99 Breeder Choice: Chicken With Rice And Veg 539.99 Primocao 8kg 14999.99 Pulvex: Cat Collar 1799.99 Bob Martin: Condition Tablets 1599.99 Jo-Jo: Itch Free 1469.99 Jo-Jo: Puppy Powder 1999.99 Jo-Jo: Antiseptic And Antifungal Medicated Shampoo 2449.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Insecticides

Doom Crawling Insect 999.99 Doom Multi-Insect 1299.99 Doom Flying Insect 1299.99 Mozzi: Fabric Textile Spray 2399.99 Zappo 509.99 Rambo 559.99 Rambo Magic 719.99 Gongo 619.99 Oro 1139.99 Good Knight 699.99 Topgon 559.99 Mortein Powergard 999.99 Mortein Insta 899.99 Mortein Mega Save 1699.99 Raid 799.99 Baygon 999.99 Xpel Plug-In 2279.99 Peaceful Sleep Plug-In 2499.99 Tabard Pack 1999.99 Tabard Spray 2799.99 Peaceful Sleep Spray 2699.99 Mortein Naturgard 6599.99 Mortein Peaceful Night 1799.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Canned Foods

Heinz: Tomato Paste 179.99 Heinz: Beanz 239.99 Procher: Tool Set 2499.99 Cattleman: Corned Meat 526.99 Zwan: Chicken And Beef Cocktail Sausages 499.99 Zwan: Hotdog Sausages 699.99 Zwan: Chicken Luncheon 819.99 Aitoghzion: Hot Dogs Beef 1499.99 Milo: Sardines 179.99 Costa: Sardines 249.99 Titus: Sardines 239.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Kitchen Appliances & Utensils

3 Piece Kitchen Tool Set 2999.99 Ge: Lumen Energy Bulb 1399.99 Gadgas Bulb 1199.99 Jo-Jo: Cable Reel 27999.99 4 Way: Extension Cord 3999.99 Multi Guard: Extension Cord 7499.99 Voltshield: Fridgegaurd 10999.99 Binatone: Standing Fan 16599.99 Binatone: Ceiling Fan 17999.99 Ottimo: Chocolate Fountain 23999.99 Otimmo: Toaster 7999.99 Binatone: Rice Cooker 14999.99 Platinum: Rice Cooker 19999.99 Phillips: Rice Cooker 24999.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Baking Aids & Beverages

Susan: Bakery Cocoa 749 Snowflake: Cake Wheat Flour 1kg 599.99 Mcnichols: Family Sugar (Cube) 329.99 Dangote: Sugar 500g 239.99 Dangote: Sugar 250g 119.99 Dangote: Sugar 1kg 449.99 Golden Penny: Granulated Sugar 500g 239.99 Sunola: Sugar Cube 329.99 Golden Penny: 90 Cube 500g 329.99 Nasco: Cube Sugar 500g 349.99 Family: Choc Custard 669.99 Family: Vanilla Flavor Custard 669.99 Aruba: Cake Mix Chocolate 1299.99 Aruba: Cake Mix Vanilla 1299.99 Aruba: Cake Mix Strawberry 1299.99 Frisco: Coffee 2699.99 Stovil: Blueberry Jam 1099.99 Moringa: Mc Bee Honey 1599.99 Shine Honey 1399.99 Shine Honey Moringa 3299.99 Blue Band: Butter 549.99 Moi: Butter 449.99 Golden Morn Maize 749.99 Susan: Pure Coca Powder 799.99 Richoco 899.99 Nutro Hazelnut 229.99 Nutro Strawberry 229.99 Nutro Vanilla 429.99 Nutro Cream Wafers 429.99 Twister 29.99 Tiffany Cream Biscuilts: Chocolate 149.99 Tiffany Cream Biscuilts: Strawberry 149.99 Super2 1399.99 Choc.Kits 999.99 Nasco: Strawberry Cream 54.99 Twinz: Strawberry 239.99 Wafers Strawberry Flavour 99.99 Wafers Chocolate Flavour 99.99 Poker 269.99 Lago: Roll Break Cocoa 999.99 Lago: Poker 759.99 Lago: Party Wafer Vanilla 1509.99 Lago: Roll Break Bfragola 999.99 Lago: Roll Break Latte 999.99 Lago: Party Wafer Lemon 1509.99 Lago: Vanilla Wafers 2019.99 Lego Ciocco Wafers 2019.99 Twinz: Chocolate 239.99 Twinz: Vanilla 239.99 Nasco: Cornflakes 339.99 Coco Crunchies 669.99 Milo Tin 1299.99 Ovaltine 1599.99 Noreos 69.99 Ginger Crunch Cream 669.99 Golden Crunch Cream 669.99 Rodeo 119.99

Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Soft Drinks

Eva Table Water 750ml 64.99 Nestle Table Water 600ml 54.99 Aquafina Table Water 750ml 49.99 Aqua Euro Table Water 500ml 46.99 Vita Vera Drink 500ml 699.99 Lucozade Boost 1lt 449.99 Houssy Aloe Vera Drink Mango 500ml 499.99 Okf Smoothie Green 500ml 599.99 5 Alive Tropical Juice 350ml 129.99 Frutta Juice 1lt 269.99 Malta Gold (Canned) 119.99 Malta Guinness (Canned) 149.99 Veleta Grape Wine 750ml 899.99 Eva Grape Wine 750ml 1199.99

