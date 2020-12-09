Current prices of DSTV Decoder in Nigeria (2020) – Dstv are not just a cable TV in Nigeria, but, the first and leading cable TV in the country. They’re force to reckon with when it comes to entertaining Nigerians with interesting programmes and wonderful channels.
Since they find their route into the shores of Nigeria in 1995, Dstv have never played a second-fiddle role to contemporary TV cables — including Gotv, Startimes and TSTV — in Nigeria. This as result of quality channels and quality of their programs and images.
It won’t be out of proportion to say that Dstv or Multichoice set the pace for other cable TVs duly follow suit.
DSTV Channels
Dstv have quite a large number of international and local channels. If we’re not exaggerating, Dstv have more than 200 channels.
Here is the list of some of Nigeria’s most-watched Dstv channels:
- AIT
- Channels TV
- Telemundo
- Zeeworld
- Africa Magic Family
- Showcase
- Urban
- Epic
- Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.
- Super Sport(N) 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10.
- ONMAX
- Televista
- NTA
- WAP TV
- Wazobia
There are many other channels that are mostly watched by Nigerians, however, we can’t continue with the list as we still many factors to discuss.
Apart from entertaining Nigerians with diverse kinds of interesting movies, music, sporting activities and live shows; Multichoice also enrich lives of many Nigerians by teaching them how to install the cable, which directly serves as source of employment.
With the rate at which Nigerians buy cable TVs these days, the demands for installers is on the increase, so, everyone who underwent Multichoice’s training can confidently handle the installation of any decoder for certain amount of money.
As part of their mission to impact positively in the lives of Nigerians, Multichoice often involve young students in different competitions.
They ensure that winners are given mouthwatering financial help, including scholarship, to boost their educational career.
They also create avenue for entrepreneurs to market their products, which helps to boost the fame of their goods and products on the long run.
DSTV Plans and Packages/Bouquets
Knowing the level of poverty in Nigeria, Dstv ensure that their monthly plans are so affordable that an average Nigerian can have access to.
Dstv monthly package can be as low as N2,000. It can equally be as high as N14, 000 depending on your financial capacity.
Here is the list of different Dstv monthly packages or plans, alongside their respective prices and numbers of channels you stand to enjoy.
- DSTV Access === N2, 000 monthly subscription === Over 45 channels
- DSTV Family === N4, 000 monthly subscription === Over 55 channels
- DSTV compact === N6, 000 monthly subscription === Over 70 channels
- DSTV Compact Plus === N9, 500 monthly subscription === Over 75 channels
- DSTV Premium === 14, 000 monthly subscription === Over 90 channels.
Current Prices of DSTV Decoders in Nigeria (April, 2019)
As said earlier, DSTV have a very large number of customers in Nigeria, hence, their decoder often sell faster in the market.
Are you thinking of getting your own Dstv decoder but you don’t know how much it will cost you? Just take your time to carefully read the next paragraph of this write-up as we shall be unveiling the current price of Dstv decoder in the market.
- DSTV Decoder (without installation) === N9, 000 – N12, 000
- DSTV Decoder (with installation) === N12, 000 – N16,000
Features of DSTV Decoders
Dstv possess some features that will want to make you stay glued to their services at all time and they include:
- Flexible subscription
You can experience non-stop entertainment with Dstv for just N2,000. Isn’t it amazing?
- Many Nigeria-based Channels / Local Channels
As much as the world is fast becoming a westernized one, there are many Nigerians who hardly speak nor understand English language.
Interestingly, Dstv didn’t left the category of people behind, instead, they add many indigenous channels to each of their plans.
African Magic Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo are channels mainly created for the three major tribes in the country.
Wap TV and Wazobia TV are known as pidgin-speaking, which is an understandable language for every Nigerians.
Some Of Features Dstv Need To Address As Soon As Possible
- Installation Difficulty
Of all the cable TVs in Nigeria, Dstv have the most difficult installation process, which doesn’t help their reputation among Nigerians.
It’s one thing to get a decoder, it’s another thing to install it. Dstv will need to develop an easy installation procedure that an average person can achieve.
- Huge financial difference in-between packages
There’s huge difference between two Dstv packages in terms of subscription fee. Access package is valued at N2, 000 while the next package — Dstv family — is valued at N4, 000.
Compact Plus is valued at N9, 500 and the next Dstv package Dstv Premium, is valued at N14, 000. Now, you see the difference in their prices.
DSTV Promo
Dstv are presently engaging in a promo which they tagged ‘boosted promo.’ With this promo, whenever you make a N2,000 subscription, you instantly ‘get boosted’ to that of N4,000 package.
This mean if you subscribe to Dstv access, you will will have access to all the channels present in Dstv family package.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?….
Criminal don’t go are look for work
We offer all kinds of connections and hookup to the general public:—Have been looking for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship that we lead to marriage?? Have you thinking so much you need someone nice to have hung out with in anywhere? Viewer’s should only Text or What’sapp us on +2347033567734
Note:—-Our connection and hookup are for mature minded only Thanks
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem Thanks.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem..
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*✅✅
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810
*LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 183620( For those Who think the platform is Not Registered)*
*This is an investment package, where you donate small and earn +100% of whatever you donates. This platform is supported by the *Cooperative affairs Commission Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria & insurance corporations*
PACKAGES THAT ARE AVAILABLE FOR CASH OUT..
*AVAILABLE PACKAGE RANGES FROM*.
*STUDENT PACKAGES*?
10,000 TO GET 20,000
15,000 TO GET 30,000
20,000 TO GET 40,000
25,000 TO GET 50,000
*SALARY PACKAGES*?
30,000 TO GET 60,000
40,000 TO GET 80,000
50,000 TO GET 100,000
*BUSINESS PACKAGES* ?
100,000 TO GET 200,000
200,000 TO GET 400,000
500,000 TO GET 1,000,000
*NOTE:? they credit your account after 45minute of REGISTRATION*
?????
*All within to 45minute it depends on how much you are donating* CALL OR
WHATSAPP Mrs Elizabeth Tina on 09036369810 Or call her directly on
*Every Payment is been made online through the Participants and their Registered Admin*
*100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEED*
*REJECT POVERTY IN YOUR LIFE*
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?…
*??? SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM???
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
￼ ￼ ￼
CONTACT:- 07026536478
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR OLA EMMANUEL on * 2347026536478*.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING.
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?…
*￼ SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
￼ ￼ ￼
CONTACT:- 07026536478
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR OLA EMMANUEL on * 2347026536478*
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*HOW IT WORKS* :
WHEN YOU REGISTER , A MEMBER IS MERGE TO YOU THAT YOU’LL MAKE PAYMENT TO THEN,
IN A PERIOD OF *45MINUTES TO 1HOUR* ANOTHER MEMBER IS BEEN MERGE TO PAY YOU BACK OF YOUR DONATION(INVESTMENT).
LAVITA PACKAGES……….
₦20,000—–₦40,000
₦40,000—–₦80,000
₦50,000—–₦100,000
₦100,000—₦200,000
₦200,000—₦400,000
₦400,000—₦800,000
₦800,000—₦1,200,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
₦2,000,000—₦4,000,000
₦5,000,000–₦10,000,000
*All within 45mins*
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
*NOTE* : REGISTRATION IS FREE…