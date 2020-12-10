N-power: How to check if you are shortlisted for Batch C 2020 Pre-selection

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower: How to check if you are shortlisted for Batch C 2020 Pre-selection – The Npower Programs has selected over two hundred thousand (200 000) applicants for the first stage of the social investment program and the second stage was 500 000 beneficiaries, while the 3rd stage of the program is currently recruiting 400,000 Nigerians, only the shortlisted Applicants of 2020 will be pre-selected based on the different segments applied during the 2020 Recruitment exercise – Check here!

All the Npower Batch C Applicants who apply for the ongoing registration are anxious to hear that the Shortlisted Names are out for them to move to the next phase as an Applicant in the program, with this you can check out your name.

Everyone that applied to N-power batch “C” are eagerly waiting to see that they have been shortlisted. However, how to check your name when the list is out will be revealed to get you prepared.

It has been reported that the N-power batch “C” shortlisted list will soon be out and made available online.

NOTE: the list is not yet out. Coming soon!

This is to get you prepared.

The steps

-Login to the portal (https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng

-Click on check your pre – selection status.

–you can type in your email address, your BVN, Registered phone number or your name in the search box.

– Your name will appear if you are selected.

-you will receive a congratulatory message.

– Get ready for the physical verification.

Those shortlisted will undergo verification for final deployment to areas of assignment.

Your credentials will be verified in your assigned local government by N-power focal person.

I believe this gives you a good idea on what to do when the list is out. Be equipped with information.

N-power 3rd Batch Lists will soon be uploaded online – How to check npower shortlisted for Batch C

Take your time and follow the provided Steps

First Step

– Please Kindly log into the portal below, https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/signup

– Make sure you click on and Check your pre-selection status

– In the search box, type in your Name correctly or Phone Number or Email address or BVN Choose any one of them carefully

– If you have been pre-selected, your name will startup

– You will receive an SMS through your email congratulating you on your pre-selection

Next you prepare for physical verification

Second Step

For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are Shortlisted for the program.

– Enter your phone number correctly

– Search for your name fast inlist of Npower Shortlisted for Batch C 2020

– If you are shortlisted, then visit the website below; https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/site/

For those applicants who are shortlisted will undergo final Verification and Deployment Npower focal person will be the one to verify your certificates at the Local Government Area of the assignment.

You will undergo verification based on these criteria;