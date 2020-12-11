Nigerian Navy DSSC 28 Interview Shortlist | Aptitude Test Results

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Navy DSSC 28 Interview Shortlist | DSSC 28 Aptitude Test Results – The Nigerian Navy has released the names of successful candidates from the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 28 Recruitment Aptitude Test conducted on Saturday, 7th November 2020 – Check results here!

How to check Nigerian Navy DSSC 28 Interview Shortlisted Candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are divided into 2 Batches of 18 States each. Batch A interview is scheduled for 16 – 23 December 2020 while Batch B including the FCT interview is from 27 December 2020 to 3 January 2021.

VIEW NIGERIAN NAVY DSSC 28 APTITUDE TEST RESULTS

Details of the Batches are as follows:

Serial Batch A (States) Batch B (States) Remarks (a) (b) (c) (d) 1 Abia Adamawa 2 Akwa-Ibom Anambra 3 Bauchi Bayelsa 4 Benue Borno 5 Cross River Ebonyi 6 Delta Edo 7 Ekiti Enugu 8 Imo FCT 9 Kaduna Gombe 10 Katsina Jigawa 11 Lagos Kano 12 Nasarawa Kebbi 13 Niger Kogi 14 Ondo Kwara 15 Oyo Ogun 16 Rivers Osun 17 Taraba Plateau 18 Zamfara Sokoto 19 Yobe

Shortlisted candidates are to report for Interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State on 16 and 27 Dec 20 respectively.

Nigerian Navy DSSC 28 Interview Requirements

The Interview will involve the screening of academic certificates and credentials, medical and physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations. Candidates are to come along with the following items:

Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials

including:

(1) First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School

Certificates (WAEC, NECO etc), with scratch cards for verification of

results (original copy of West African Examination Council Certificate is

compulsory).

(2) Certificates from tertiary institutions.

(3) Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates.

(4) NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

(5) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age.

(6) Certificate of Local Government of Origin.

(7) Parent/Guardian Consent Form.

(8) Recommendation Letter from Unit (Serving Military and Para-Military

Personnel).

(9) Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs.

National Identity Card/Acknowledgement Slip( mandatory requirement). Writing materials (biro, pencil, sharpener and eraser). Two pairs of face masks. Medium size hand sanitizer. DSSC28 DSSC28 DSSC28 Three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts. A pair of white canvas shoes/trainers. Two bed sheets and pillow cases. A set of cutlery. Toiletries.